Following a 14-1 win against Colby-Sawyer last week, two Keene State College women’s lacrosse players received Little East Conference weekly honors, Haile Ratajack and Haley Terva.
Ratajack, a freshman, had a dominant start to the season and received Rookie of the Week honors after scoring four goals against the Chargers. Three games into the season, Ratajack accounted for nine goals, seven ground balls, seven draw controls and five caused turnovers.
Terva was named Goaltender of the Week after stopping four of the five shots she faced in the second half against Colby-Sawyer.