If you showed up two minutes late to Thursday's field hockey playoff game, you missed a lot.
The Keene field hockey team scored twice in the first two minutes to jump ahead of Londonderry on the way to a 4-0 win over the Pacers in the preliminary round of the Division I playoffs at Foster Field in Keene.
Sophomore Cece Walier scored just 1:10 into the first quarter, then senior Kaylyn Trubiano scored her first of two goals less than a minute later, and in the blink of an eye the Blackbirds were in control.
“I think the adrenaline just helped all of us to get into the right mindset,” Walier said. “It really helped with our passing, and our chemistry together was super good. Scoring that quickly obviously sets the pace for the whole game.”
Sophomore Sofia Miller was credited for the assist on Walier’s goal, but the ball hit three or four Keene sticks in a beautiful sequence of passing before Walier finished it off.
“We were all there and our placement was great,” Walier said. “I was just able to get it in and finish it.”
Building up such a fast lead can be reassuring for a team, particularly in the playoffs when there may be some extra nerves.
“It was just the assurance that we could play our game and we didn’t have to worry too much,” said senior Gwennie Walier — Cece Walier’s sister. “But the game can change in two minutes — as we demonstrated in the beginning — and they’re a well-matched team for us. I just think we wanted it more today, and we left everything we had out on the field.”
But sometimes for coaches an early lead makes things just a bit more difficult.
“As the coach, I then go, ‘Oh boy, now they’re going to let go,’ ” said Keene head coach Michelle Tiani. “But it does take the tension off for them. Getting those early goals took the pressure off them — I think it made my job a little harder — but you could just see all of them. Their attitude just got really excited.”
On the flip side, Gwennie Walier and junior goalie Trinity Williamson led the defense to a hard-fought shutout. Londonderry put some pressure on the Keene defense in the third quarter and had a couple of corner opportunities in the fourth quarter, but the defense held strong.
“We wanted to win the third quarter,” said Gwennie Walier — a staple on the back line. “Those mini victories are really important, so winning one quarter at a time is what we focus on, especially on defense. We just really did not want to let them into the circle.”
Thursday was Williamson’s first playoff game.
“I think Trinity is the reason we never give up even when we do get beat,” said Gwennie Walier. “She’s always cheering, even when the ball’s not even down there. It’s really helpful.”
“[Williamson has] really stepped up this year,” Tiani said. “For her to get that under her belt is huge going into the next rounds.
The Blackbirds held a 2-0 lead after the first quarter, then a goal from senior Katie Harrington on an untimed corner put Keene ahead 3-0 at halftime.
After a scoreless third quarter, Trubiano scored her second goal of the game with 11:03 left in the fourth quarter to make it 4-0.
Keene lost to Londonderry in double overtime in last year’s first-round playoff game. The last time Keene hosted a playoff game — back in 2017 — the team lost to Dover.
On Thursday, Keene defended its home field.
“It’s been a long time,” Tiani said. “We’re excited. … They’re just such a good group. They work really hard, so when it starts to click, it’s just such a relief.”
Keene advances to the quarterfinal round where they will face No. 1 Winnacunnet Sunday at 2 p.m. in Hampton. The teams played to a 4-4 draw in the final game of the regular season.
“We’re all super excited,” Cece Walier said. “After this game — it was a great game, a great team game. Just very exciting.”
“We know we can hang with them, and we know we can beat them,” echoed her sister. “So we’re going to show everyone that on Sunday.”
