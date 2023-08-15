DUMMERSTON, Vt. — The Putney Fossils defeated the Connecticut River Iron Men, 6-3, on Sunday, to retain the Richard W. Bissell Cup as champions of the Connecticut River Valley Baseball League, a four-team adult league.
The victory marked the Fossils’ third CRVBL championship in a row and fifth in the past six years.
Peter Wagner pitched a complete-game gem for Putney, allowing only five hits while striking out ten and walking one. Wagner’s performance capped a stellar season, in which he went 4-0 with a 0.84 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, and 43 strikeouts in 32 innings pitched.
Putney took the lead in the second on an RBI fielder’s choice off the bat of Ryan Lawley. The Fossils scored twice more in the third when Keith Lyman laced a two-out, bases-loaded single to right to make it 3-0.
The Iron Men answered in dramatic fashion in the top of the fourth. After Wagner recorded two quick outs, third baseman Andrew Robbins singled, and first baseman Kris Keelty walked. Right fielder Brendan Mayhew then blasted a home run to deep center field, tying the game at 3-3.
Although the Fossils would load the bases again in the bottom of the fourth, they could not push across a run, and the score remained deadlocked at three apiece until the bottom of the seventh.
Wagner put the Fossils back in front at the plate, when he drew a bases-loaded walk in the seventh to make it 4-3. Putney tacked on insurance with two runs in the eighth behind RBI knocks from Brandon Reilly and Ryan Smith followed to make it 6-3.
The Iron Men did not go quietly in the ninth. Center fielder Jed St. Pierre led off with a single, and Tyler Kerr followed with a screaming line drive to center that Smith managed to snag for an out. After St. Pierre stole second, Wagner induced two ground balls to end the inning, the game, and the 2023 CRVBL season.
