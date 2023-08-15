20230815-SPT-fossils

The Putney Fossils won their third straight Connecticut River Valley Baseball League title on Sunday with a 6-3 win over the Connecticut River Iron Men of White River Junction, Vt.

 Courtesy of Daniel Wagner

DUMMERSTON, Vt. — The Putney Fossils defeated the Connecticut River Iron Men, 6-3, on Sunday, to retain the Richard W. Bissell Cup as champions of the Connecticut River Valley Baseball League, a four-team adult league.

