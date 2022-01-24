What started as a promising night for the Keene High boys hockey team, ended in a 4-1 loss to St. Thomas Aquinas on Saturday at Keene ICE.
Arguably even worse than the loss is the Blackbirds lost senior captain Robbie Nowill for Monday’s game against Bow when he was issued an unsportsmanlike penalty in the final minutes of the game, an automatic disqualification for the team’s next competition
Maybe it was the frustrations of the game where not too many calls went the Blackbirds’ way — including a late goal from the Saints that looked like it hit the top crossbar and went out but was called a goal — or maybe it was a build-up of frustration from an uncanny season that has seen Keene win only two games on the season so far, but the final seven minutes of Saturday’s game looked like an accumulation of negative emotions.
Keene committed five penalties in the final 7:21 of the third period, down just two goals at the start of that timeframe, which put them on the penalty kill for the remainder of the game and made the uphill climb significantly more difficult.
“Really the last five minutes of that game were the most discouraging,” said Keene coach Chris McIntosh. “Can’t take a penalty when we’re down two goals. I thought the game was pretty good up until the end there. Kids got emotional and kind of lost their focus. Just another thing we have to work on, I guess.”
Nowill scored Keene’s lone goal during a first period where Keene looked like the better team against undefeated St. Thomas. Linemate Jonah Murphy was credited for the assist on the goal that put Keene ahead 1-0 at the first break.
The Blackbirds looked like the better team in the second period as well. For the first 10 minutes, that is. That’s when the Saints found their skates and scored three goals in the span of 5:39 to end the second period. Brendan Chrisom scored a power play goal at 5:39, then Finn Connor scored at 5:08 and 1:51 to give St. Thomas a 3-1 lead heading into the third period. Connor assisted on Chrisom’s goal.
“The second period has been probably our worst throughout the season,” McIntosh said. “For some reason we have trouble staying consistent. We just can’t put a complete game together right now.”
“It’s been a pattern lately where we’ve been ahead and we think we’re ahead for the game and we let the foot off the gas,” Nowill said. “[Connor] was arguably the best player on the ice. We just stopped moving our feet. We looked like traffic cones out there.”
Keene never got its momentum back in the third period, and Division II St. Thomas Aquinas moved to 8-0 on the season after a late insurance goal. Colin Chrisom scored the third period goal for the Saints.
Certainly a bright spot to take away from the game was junior Orion Murphy, who made 32 saves in net in his first game back after having to take a few weeks off.
“I feel like I played pretty well,” Orion said. “I felt like myself out there, unlike some other games before this. I’ve done this before where I’ve had to miss some practices and games in other seasons. I’m pretty used to it, didn’t feel too hard.”
The Blackbirds were without Noah Parrelli, Chris Truman, Joel Beard and Cam Quail on Saturday.
Keene (2-6) has now lost three in a row, all while dealing with various players out at different times, forcing a shift with the lines and pairings.
“We’re trying to figure it out, day by day,” McIntosh said. “It’s basic stuff for them. They tend to get down on themselves a bit, which turns into getting down on each other. We’ve been working on that all season. They’re young kids growing up in a weird time, and hockey is an emotional sport. They’re kind of ebbing and flowing with that.
“We’ve got some games coming up that we can win,” McIntosh added. “It’s been a tough stretch, but I’m still hopeful for them and for their season.”
Keene next hosts Bow (2-5) on Monday at 2 p.m.