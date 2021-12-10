Keene Blackbirds
Coach: Stacey Massiah (fourth year)
Last season: 3-6; lost to Nashua North in Division I preliminary round
Top players lost: Kaitlyn Lemnah
Top returners: Senior Elyza Mitchell, junior Marin Shaffer, junior Ashlyn Smith, junior Molly Chamberlin, sophomore Ivy Keating
Newcomers to watch: Cadance Gilbert (transfer from Brattleboro), Annastacia Dixon (transfer from Jamaica)
First game: Dec. 10 vs. Nashua North
Outlook: The Keene girls basketball team got a taste of the postseason last year, falling to Nashua North in the Division I preliminary round, but get another crack at the Titans to kick off the season on Dec. 10. The team will have a similar look as last year, bringing back five key pieces who will likely see bigger roles, but also add two transfers who will step in right away. Senior captain Elyza Mitchell will again fill a leadership role on the team, with junior co-captains Marin Shaffer and Ashlyn Smith joining her as the team leaders. Cadance Gilbert (Brattleboro transfer) will fill the point guard role that Kaitlyn Lemnah left open. With the new pieces coming in and the returning players filling new and more defined roles, the Blackbirds will be piecing together an ideal lineup to get Keene in the win column enough times to earn a playoff spot.
Coach’s thoughts:
“Every year is different. Last year was tough, but we learned a lot of things about each other and they bought into the system last year which carried over this summer. Everyone is focused this year and ready to see how far they can go.”
“Everyone made playoffs last year, so at least they got a little taste of what that feels like.”
“Each game is going to be a test for these girls and I think they’re ready for the challenge. One game at a time, one practice at a time.”
“We’re trying to get these pieces together, see where everyone is going to fit in, then we’ll be good to go.”
From the players:
“We have a lot of new pieces that definitely make us a better team. We’ve all been so positive and it really helps the new players fit into the team. We’re looking for the smaller victories first, which will hopefully lead to bigger victories. Last year was a confidence-boosting year, playing smaller teams and incorporating the younger players, which will help us this year.” — Senior Elyza Mitchell
“I’m excited for this year. I feel like we have a shot this year. It’s going to be a good year. It’ll be good to see Division I competition this year. I feel like our team has evolved greatly.” — Junior Marin Shaffer
Monadnock Huskies
Coach: Bobby Fortes (first year)
Last season: 3-7; lost to Conant in Division III preliminary round
Top players lost: None
Top returners: Senior Grace Furze, senior Grace LeClair, junior Bree Lawrence, junior Mea Carroll-Clough
Newcomers to watch: Freshman Bailee Soucia
Outlook: Behind new head coach Bobby Fortes, Monadnock will make a shift to be a more defensive-minded team, understanding that defense wins championships. The Huskies have consistently competed for state championships over the last few years, and look to use that tough defense to get back to that level this season. Seniors Grace Furze and Grace LeClair will again take the reins of the team, while juniors Bree Lawrence and Mea Carroll-Clough are going to step into more leadership roles this season. The Huskies did not lose any seniors from last year and bring in a new crop of talent that has the potential to get Monadnock back in the discussion for a D-III title.
Coach’s thoughts:
“Overall, team defense needs to be much better. I believe we have some talented players who can get it done. And we have a couple guards who can really play.”
“The idea is to play more people and put pressure on some teams. They can do it. I’m confident we can have a great season.”
“[Mea and Bree] can both play well and they’ll step up.”
From the players:
“The best thing is that we didn’t lose anybody, we just added more people. The new group coming in is wicked energetic. They love to shoot; they love to run the floor. They blend in perfectly.” — Senior Grace Furze
“We’re really defensive-minded. We’re just going to try our hardest to contribute as individuals to help the team. We’re going to work really hard. It’s going to be an exciting season.” — Junior Bree Lawrence
ConVal Cougars
Coach: Kevin Proctor
Last season: 1-5; lost to Lebanon in Division II preliminary round
Top players lost: Emily Donovan, Julia Donovan
Top returners: Senior Mairin Burgess, senior Maddy Faber, junior Morgan Bemont, junior Makenna Proctor, junior Jada Stevens
Newcomers to watch: Freshman Ally Burgess, freshman Abby Rodenhiser
Outlook: This Cougars team looks like it will have a good mix of veteran talent and young freshmen looking to make a name for themselves on the court this year. Losing the Donovan sisters will be a hit for ConVal, but returning the other five players from last year’s team is certainly a positive. Seniors Mairin Burgess and Maddy Faber, and juniors Morgan Bemont, Makenna Proctor and Jada Stevens are the returners who head coach Kevin Proctor will turn to this year to help get the freshmen acclimated to the system. The shortened preseason hasn’t helped, but throughout the year this ConVal team will try and find its identity and be competitive across Division II.
Coach’s thoughts:
- “We have great experience in those five returners, then it’s a lot of freshmen. But our freshmen are ready to go.”
- “Losing Julia and Emily will be tough. We can’t replace experience, but we have energy. Our senior captains are filling those roles an continue to build the kind of program we want to have here.”
- “Our goal is to improve every day. Our younger players need to learn and grow, but we’re fast and athletic. We’re going to play tough. That’s our DNA. We’re not going to give up. When you play us, you’re going to play us for 32 minutes every night.”
- “The thing that’s most important for me is to make sure they’re physically ready and stay healthy. If you get hurt, you could miss half the season.”
- “We’re a fun team because of our energy level. We’ve got some good players who can light it up.”
Conant Orioles
Coach: Brian Troy (sixth year)
Last season: 12-0; Division III state champions
Top players lost: Elizabeth Gonyea
Top returners: Senior Teagan Kirby, senior Mylie Aho, senior Reagan Depres, junior Brynn Rautiola, junior Emma Tenters
Newcomers to watch: N/A
First game: Dec. 10 at Somersworth High School
Outlook: The Conant Orioles come in as the team to beat in Division III, having not lost a game in two seasons. The back-to-back state champions lost last year’s leading scorer and D-III Player of the Year, Elizabeth Gonyea, but keep a young core that is now ready to take more of a leadership role. Behind the senior leadership of Teagan Kirby, Mylie Aho and Reagan Depres — along with junior stars in Brynn Rautiola as point guard and Emma Tenters down low — the Orioles believe they have the talent and drive to make a run at a third consecutive state championship.
Coach’s thoughts:
- “We have the core group back. This team is excited to try and repeat as champions.”
- “We went from being a young team to being an older team. They’ve been through a lot together. Big games, big playoff runs. It sounds cliché, but we’re a family. Our chemistry is really good. They’re really excited. The seniors want to go out with a bang.”
Fall Mountain Wildcats:
Coach: Matt Baird-Torney (fourth year)
Last season: 10-3; Division III runners up
Top players lost: Sophie Bardis, Morgan Beauregard, Erin Brady, Shea Pickering
Top returners: Senior Avery Stewart, senior Mackenna Grillone, senior Nora Dunnigan, senior Emilee Peck, senior Sydney McAllister
Newcomers to watch: Freshman Clara Stewart, freshman Madison Wilke, freshman Mariella Tsitsonis
First game: Dec. 10 vs. Campbell High School
Outlook: Looking at the list of top players lost, it might be easy to write off the Wildcats. Fall Mountain loses a core group that has led the program to the Division III championship game in each of the last three seasons. Then, you take a look at the returning players and realize that the Wildcats will again be a force to be reckoned with in the girls basketball realm. With senior leaders in Avery Stewart, MacKenna Grillone and Sydney McAllister, paired with two other seniors in Nora Dunnigan and Emilee Peck — who both return after sitting out last season — fourth-year head coach Matt Baird-Torney believes his group can again play with the best in the state. It will certainly be a new-look team, more focused on the defensive end, with freshmen Clara Stewart (Avery’s sister), Madison Wilke and Mariella Tsitsonis complementing the seniors on the court. The team seems well on its way to find its new identity, now it’s just about seeing how the freshmen do at the varsity level.
Coach’s thoughts:
- “The freshmen have fit right in, but you never really know at the varsity level.”
- “Our calling card over the last few years has been our depth and when you lose four seniors, depth goes out the window. But we replaced some of that, it’s just about getting everyone up to speed.”
- “In the last few seasons with our core group, we could just get right into preparing for teams. We knew our identity, we knew our roles. This year, we’re almost starting from square one. We’ve had to change our preseason look, our practice look. It’s invigorating as a coach and I think for them to reinvent our identity. They seem to have chosen a defensive identity. Our offense will build off of that.”
- “This senior class is a gritty group, and the freshmen have built off of that. If we don’t panic early in the season and keep building, I think this’ll be a fun team.”
- “I still think that experience of playing upper-division teams last year will help us. The challenge will be the scouting. We haven’t seen some of these teams in two years.”
- “It’s a talented group, but we’re not starting where we normally do. With that said, I feel like we have a bit of a higher ceiling, defensively, at least. But we’ll see.”
Hinsdale Pacers
Coach: Terry Bonnette (20-plus years)
Last season: 7-3; Division IV state champions
Top players lost: Angelina Nardolillo, Delaney Wilcox, Olivia Pangelinan
Top returners: Senior Megan Roberts, sophomore Brookelyn Pagach, sophomore Lilee Taylor, sophomore Addie Nardolillo
Newcomers to watch: N/A
Outlook: The defending D-IV champions lost their core group which has won the program two state titles during their time in a Pacers uniform. This year’s Hinsdale team is young and inexperienced — starting three sophomores — but bring back senior Megan Roberts help the younger athletes adjust to the varsity level.
Coach’s thoughts:
- “We’re young and inexperienced. We’re going to have to pick it up defensively and gel offensively.”
- “I’m expecting [Megan] to have a big year. She’ll have to step it up for us this year.”
- “[Our returners] will be getting big minutes this year and I expect big things from them.”
- “Our goal is always to compete, but we’re going to have to play tenacious defense, rebound the ball and take care of the basketball. We have to make defense our staple.”