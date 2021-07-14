Keene’s Gordon-Bissell American Legion Post 4 continued its winning ways with a 13-0 win over Laconia Tuesday.
It was the team’s second rout of Laconia in days; Post 4 won 12-0 Saturday.
And again, Casey Jordan helped provide the fireworks, going 2-2 with a homerun and three RBI.
Jared Schmitt, Jaden Phillips and Trevor Heise each had a pair of hits as well.
On the mound, Wyatt Carey gave up three hits over five innings, with a walk and five strikeouts, to get the win.
With the win, Post 4 improved to 10-5 overall and 7-4 in District A.
The two teams play again Wednesday at Laconia.