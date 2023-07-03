WINCHESTER — Cory Plummer won the biggest race of his career Saturday at Monadnock Speedway, leading the last 86 laps of the 100-lap NHSTRA Modified main event before a huge crowd at the storied high-banked oval.
With the speedway’s huge annual Firecracker 100 fireworks display waiting just minutes away, Plummer and his Apex Racing open-wheeler put on a fireworks display of their own. Taking the lead from Geoff Rollins on lap 14, the Swanzey hot shoe never looked back en route to victory.
Brian Chapin led the first two go-rounds before giving way to Rollins and, after a dozen more circuits, it was all Plummer. Trevor Bleau stayed glued to his bumper over the final 50 laps but, on this night, could not find his way to the top spot. Nate Wenzel, strong all night, came home third.
Chris Buffone took charge on lap 14 of the NHSTRA Late Model feature and darted off to his first victory of the summer on the high banks. In a tune-up for next week’s Teddy Bear Pools Triple Crown 50-lapper, Buffone was impressive.
Rookie JD Stockwell, last year’s Pure Stock speedway champ, led the first three laps before giving way to Kenny Thompson. Stockwell may have been out of the lead, but the Bay State teen was never out of contention.
In an event that sometimes looked like a war zone, Stockwell kept a cool head to earn the runner-up finish just ahead of Thompson. Reigning track champ Tim Wenzel was fourth on the night, and Hillary Renaud, in the top three for much of the race, came home fifth.
Firing from row one, Kevin Clayton led the first three laps of the Mini Stock feature, then giving way to Louie Maher on a restart. Once in front, the Baldwinville Blaster held Clayton glued to his bumper the rest of the way to score his second win in a row.
Not far back, Erin Aiken earned the third-place hardware in a thriller over Robert Williams. Cameron Sontag was fifth on the night.
Claremont teen Colton Martin won his second Pure Stock feature of the young season Saturday.
Addison Brooks led the first 11 laps of the Young Guns feature, then giving way to Owen Zilinski on a restart. Once in front, Zilinski held two-time winner Adrian Smith in his shadow to score his own second victory of the summer. Markus O’Neil came home third in the 15-lap event.
Monadnock Speedway will return to action Saturday, July 8, when it hosts the 50-lap second race of the Teddy Bear Pools Triple Crown Late Model series. The NHSTRA Modifieds, Mini Stocks, Pure Stocks, and Young Guns will also be featured.
