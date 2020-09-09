Phil Pleat has lost some of his golf-playing swagger, it might be argued, but he is not to be counted out any time a N.H. Golf Association tournament rolls around.
No player has won more of those events than the 64-yer-old Nashua Country Club player.
Pleat, 64, captured his seventh N.H. Senior Championship Wednesday at Atkinson CC, posting a four-shot win over Bretwood member Bob Kearney. The victory was Pleat’s 21st NHGA event win.
Shooting rounds of 73 and 75 to finish the two-day event at 4-over par, Pleat was the steadiest, if not the flashiest, player in the field. He and Kearney, also 64, made seven birdies apiece over the two days but Pleat made 19 pars, four more than Kearney, a native of Texas who summers in the Monadnock Region.
Of the other area players in the large field, Bretwood veteran Mike Blair finished tied for ninth, unable to follow his first-day 75 with a second strong tour of the difficult Atkinson track. Blair shot 84 Wednesday. He tied with Any Hunnewell of Carter CC in Lebanon.
Angelo Battaini of the host course and David Kane of Derryfield matched the day’s low round Wednesday, with 74s, good enough to give them a two-way share of third place.
Two other Bretwood players, Bill McGuire and Jeff Garland, finished in a two-way tie for 34th; McGuire had rounds of 86-91, while Garland shot 88-89.
Pleat and Kearney were playing in their 20th and 19th events, respectively, in the 2020 NHGA season.
They now gear up for the New England Senior Amateur Sept. 15-16 at picturesque Mount Washington Resort Golf Course in the White Mountains. Kearney is the defending titleholder and Pleat won back-to-back in 2017 and 2018.
Blair is also among the players who are exempt for the championship, and he will tee it up.
The other area player in the field is Keene CC member Ken Goebel.
The event is two days of stroke play.