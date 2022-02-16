SWANZEY — If your playoff basketball thirst wasn’t quenched after Tuesday’s boys preliminary round matchup, the Monadnock girls basketball team will also be hosting Winnisquam on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in its Division III prelim matchup.
The Huskies earned the No. 6 seed with a 13-4 record, pitting them against the No. 11 Bears (9-9).
Monadnock beat Winnisquam 61-25 in their regular season matchup in late January.
It was the freshman show in their last meet-up, as Cainen Avery scored a game-high 25 points as one of three freshmen to see the starting lineup. Senior Grace Furze finished with 15 points, junior Bree Lawrence scored eight and freshman Shaylee Branon scored seven points.
The Huskies used a big third quarter to pull away, outscoring Winnisquam 26-4 in the frame.
“I’m confident about how we’re going to play,” Avery said at Monday’s practice. “I know everyone is confident and ready and they’re going to be in that mindset. I know Winnisquam is going to be in that mindset too. I think it’s going to be a tough game. We both know how each other plays now.”
Despite the lopsided score of the first matchup, Monadnock coach Bobby Fortes said there was certainly room for improvement, particularly on the defensive side of the ball. The key for Wednesday, he said, is taking away Winnisquam’s open looks and shutting down their leading scorer, sophomore Lauren MacDonald (11.2 points per game).
“We were able to pull away because they didn’t shoot the ball well,” Fortes said of that first matchup. “But our defense wasn’t really great that day. As long as we play the type of defense we need to play, we’ll be fine. It’s a matter of coming out focused and making sure that we’re taking away all their easy looks.”
Monadnock has been rolling as of late, thanks in part to that defense, one of the better units in the division. Senior Grace LeClair, junior Mea Carroll-Clough and freshman Bailee Soucia lead the defense, with everyone else up and down the roster contributing as well.
“We’re still tweaking and improving each day,” Fortes said. “It’s still a young group and we can be even better. The defense is what really helps you, especially on the road or at a neutral site. Even if you’re not making your shots, the defense keeps you in the game. It’s important and I think we’re playing pretty well defensively.”
The Huskies ended the regular season with wins over Hopkinton (11-7) and Stevens (12-4), both playoff teams as well.
“The last two wins this past week definitely gave us a lot of confidence,” Furze said. “They were tight games, but we pulled it together. A lot of the younger girls played very confident in those games, too, which is great. We’re feeling very confident.”
Wednesday will mark the start of the final playoff run for LeClair, Furze and fellow senior Kyleigh Grimshaw. Their freshman year, the Huskies were state champions.
“After our freshman year, we had to gain a couple more players and we’ve had to work our way back up to the top and I’m really proud of where our team has come,” LeClair said. “I couldn’t ask for a better team to be with as a senior. They’re all so supportive. They want to get a good run in for their seniors because they don’t want us to leave. They want to stay with us as long as possible and we want to stay with them as long as possible. We love our team.”
“It’s really bitter-sweet,” Furze said. “But I also couldn’t imagine it any other way for our senior year. To have coach come in and just put in everything that we’ve wanted to see since our freshman year and be able to implement it, to have that feeling we experienced freshman year, couldn’t imagine it any other way.”
The Huskies’ only loss since Jan. 14 was that thrilling 43-42 loss to Conant in Swanzey, in a game that just as easily could’ve gone the other way.
Speaking of Conant, the Orioles (18-0) earned a first-round bye as the No. 1 seed in the D-III bracket and await the result of the No. 8 Gilford and No. 9 St. Thomas Aquinas preliminary round matchup to learn their quarterfinal opponent.
Fall Mountain (14-1) earned the No. 2 seed in D-III and will host No. 15 Belmont in their preliminary round matchup, also Wednesday night.
The way the bracket lined up, all three local girls basketball teams could potentially earn a spot in the final four. If that is the case, Conant would be alone in the top of the bracket, while Monadnock and Fall Mountain would fight it out in the semis.
“Obviously we’ve thought about those possibilities,” Furze said. “But right now, we’re only focused on Winnisquam. When we get there, we’ll deal with that. We’d love to see them again. … But we’re definitely just focused on our first game. We’re not underestimating anybody.”
The girls semifinal matchups will be held at Bedford High School on Feb. 23 and the championship game will be at Keene State on Feb. 27.
But first things first: gotta get there.
“Every game we’re game-planning for that specific opponent,” Fortes said. “We put a lot of emphasis on strengths and weaknesses of each player on the other team. We’re very focused game to game.”
“We’re all focused, we’re all ready,” LeClair said. “We all want to win, we want to go all the way.”
“We’ve been forming together all season, and it’s coming together,” Avery said. “We’re all excited to see how far we’ve come.”