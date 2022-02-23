BEDFORD — Well here we are again.
It feels like just about every year, the Monadnock region has at least one or two girls basketball teams in the Division III final four. It’s three this year.
Conant has been there five times in a row now. Fall Mountain four. This year, Monadnock is back for the first time since winning the title in 2019.
Wednesday at Bedford High School, the teams will play to decide who will be competing for a championship at Keene State’s Spaulding Gym on Sunday.
No. 2 Fall Mountain takes on No. 6 Monadnock at 5:30 p.m. to kick off the semifinal doubleheader, followed by No. 1 Conant and No. 4 Newfound at 7:30 p.m.
Newfound is making its fourth-consecutive final four appearance, falling to Fall Mountain in 2021, falling to Conant in 2020 and losing to Monadnock in 2019.
That’s something, huh?
No. 1 Conant vs. No. 4 Newfound
The Bears will again have to get through Conant this if they want to compete for a championship. Conant, on the other hand, will be looking for its third consecutive appearance in the final (and its third consecutive championship, but one step at a time).
Newfound’s Paulina Huckins (14 points per game) and Malina Bohlmann (9.3 ppg) have led the Bears to a 15-3 regular season record, escaping Kearsarge in the quarterfinal round, 26-25, to earn a spot in the final four. Including playoffs, Newfound has won eight games in a row.
“Newfound is a good team. They’ve definitely hit their groove recently,” said Conant coach Brian Troy. “We know what we’re in for. We know in the final four, anything goes. Teams are going to give you their best shot. We just have to be ready and mentally focused. We’re excited and ready for the challenge.”
The big storyline coming into this one is the loss of Conant senior Regan Despres, who was injured during Conant’s 55-22 win over No. 8 Gilford in the quarterfinal round. An official diagnosis is still unclear, but Troy said she is “probably out for the rest of the playoffs.”
“It stunk, obviously,” Troy said. “It killed the vibe of the game because it happened within the first couple minutes. But the girls were mentally tough, and I think we’re just going to rally around each other more. More people need to step up now. That’s just how it is. Unfortunately, that’s just how sports are. Injuries happen. Hopefully we rally around each other and play our best basketball.”
The fiery senior provided a defensive spark for the Orioles all year long and is certainly a key factor of the team’s “family” mantra.
Juniors Emma Tenters (16.6 ppg) and Brynn Rautiola (15.3 ppg) have led the 19-0 Orioles in the scorebook all season long, with seniors Teagan Kirby (9.7 ppg) and Mylie Aho (8.3 ppg) acting as offensive X-factors that can step up big on any given night.
“Hopefully we can get going a little bit,” Troy said. “The quarterfinal game we played a little sloppy, but we practiced really hard and we’re really starting to really find our footing. Hopefully we can play our best basketball in the final four.
“It was one of our goals to get back to the final four,” Troy added. “We still have more goals, but they feel good. We feel loose and relaxed and experienced.”
No. 2 Fall Mountain vs. No. 6 Monadnock
The sixth-seeded Huskies come into Wednesday as underdogs, but it’s fair to say Monadnock certainly has been playing better than a No. 6 seed as of late. The Huskies upset No. 3 Prospect Mountain in the quarterfinal round, 52-40, but it certainly didn’t feel like an upset.
The Huskies were the better team that night, and they knew it.
“Everybody else has won according to seed, and we’re the crashers of the party,” said Monadnock coach Bobby Fortes. “We’ll be happy to play whoever it is and get after it with whoever.”
That confidence has been building with the team all year, but it was actually a loss that may have given the Huskies that extra boost. In the final week of the regular season, Monadnock played Conant to a 43-42 game that ended in the Orioles’ favor. Getting past the disappointment of the loss, the Monadnock girls — and Fortes — seemed to agree that the loss was a good thing for the program moving forward.
“We’re certainly not afraid to play anyone,” Fortes said. “Winning a good amount of games down the stretch, our only loss being by one to Conant, certainly you’ll have more confidence built up. They’ll play anybody anywhere, and that’s sort of the attitude. We’re confident, we’re looking forward to it.”
Monadnock won nine of its 10 games to end the regular season, including wins over Stevens and Hopkinton at the end of the year.
Speaking of Stevens, the Cardinals played Fall Mountain to overtime in the quarterfinal round. The Wildcats escaped with a 44-41 victory over their rival in a packed house in Langdon after having to overcome multiple deficits — including a four-point deficit in overtime — to stay alive in the tournament.
“I certainly think it’s a positive,” said Fall Mountain coach Matt Baird-Torney. “Playoff basketball is always different. Coaches always have game plans and it usually comes down to a lot of little adjustments during the game. You’re doing that in an intense game that’s loud, emotions are already high. They understood how important it is to make those adjustments, how important it is to do that and how critical is it during a timeout to get over there and get direction.”
Fall Mountain and Monadnock played in early January, with the Wildcats coming away with a 52-45 win in Langdon. The game was Monadnock’s for the taking most of the night, though, as the Wildcats didn’t hold a lead until the fourth quarter when seniors Makenna Grillone (9.5 ppg) and Avery Stewart (15.3 ppg) took over.
It was another gritty, come-from-behind win for the Wildcats against a tough Huskies team.
Part of the problem for Monadnock that day was turnovers and missed free throws that allowed Fall Mountain to hang around until the end.
“It’s just not turning the ball over as much. That’s one of the main points of emphasis,” Fortes said. “The turnovers and free throws certainly hurt us. We were winning at halftime and that was a whole lot of turnovers and missed free throws. But we’ve also been playing better since then. We’ve cut down on turnovers a bit.”
The second regular season matchup between these two teams was canceled after the Wildcats were forced to shut down late in the season due to COVID, so it has been quite awhile since these teams faced off.
“They’ve certainly improved,” Baird-Torney said. “I like the dynamic of their team. They have some good, young players, but they also have some players that were on the team when we played four years ago. I think it’s a neat balance. They can all defend. They rebound well. We’re similar-sized teams, but if you don’t put a body on them, someone’s going to come streaming down the lane and grab on offensive rebound.
“Those are teams that create their own luck, and those are dangerous teams,” Baird-Torney said.
Seniors Grace Furze (10.1 ppg) and Grace LeClair were both members of the Huskies’ 2018 championship team (their freshman year) and have been leading the team all year long, as much in the locker room as on the court. Freshmen Bailee Soucia (9 ppg) and Cainen Avery have both found their roles as the season has progressed to complement the play of the seniors. And with juniors Bree Lawrence (8.3 ppg) and Mea Carroll-Clough in the mix, there is no lack of depth with the Huskies.
The Wildcats have a bigger senior class with Stewart and Nora Dunnigan (12.2 ppg) leading the way offensively as Grillone, Emilee Peck, Sydney McAllister and Jenn Mallet can contribute offensively on any given night.
Mix in a few confident freshmen in Clara Stewart, Mariella Tsitsonis and Madisyn Wilke and you’ve got yourself a fairly well-rounded team.
No matter what happens in the two semifinal games Wednesday, the Monadnock region will once again see at least one girls basketball team playing for a championship.
“It’s great for the southern region to again have three of the final four teams,” said Brian Troy. “It just speaks volumes about how competitive it is down here on this side of the state. Should be good. Anything can happen. We’ll see what happens.”
“It’s even more special when you have other people as your measuring stick,” said Baird-Torney. “Everyone’s trying to keep up with Conant, there are teams trying to keep up with us. What Monadnock is doing this year; it motivates you, it inspires you. I don’t know what it is in particular about the region and girls basketball, but I can certainly say that it’s not by chance. There’s a reason that there’s that consistency in this region.”