SWANZEY — Coming up at Paul Breckell Gymnasium … playoff basketball.
The Monadnock boys basketball team will host at least one Division III playoff game this week, starting Tuesday at 6 p.m. with No. 11 Winnisquam (9-7) coming to town for a preliminary round matchup in Swanzey.
The Huskies finished 13-4, which put them at the No. 6 seed in D-III.
“The mindset of this team is just to play like we have all year, but just ratchet it up a little bit,” said senior captain Kevin Putman at Monday’s practice. “I feel like this team is a lot different than the past. We’re all good friends, we have really good chemistry.”
Monadnock and Winnisquam met in late January, with Monadnock coming out on top, 53-43. The Huskies struggled in the first half of that game, shooting just 6-for-27, and they found themselves down 22-20 at the halftime break.
That’s when senior Carson Shanks and company decided to turn things around.
Shanks finished the night with a game-high 17 points, 13 of which came in the second half. Putnam and senior Connor Brannon each finished with 16 points.
The Huskies were down two at the end of the third quarter, but were in the driver’s seat by the halfway point of the fourth quarter.
“We’ve been known to come out games slow and not really play our games in the first half, then explode in the second half,” Branon said. “We have to start playing our game in the first half.”
Winnisquam brought out their 2-3 zone in that first matchup — which was effective against the Huskies in the first half — but once Monadnock got it figured out, they pulled ahead for good. The Huskies scored 22 points in the fourth quarter of that game.
“We just have to push the ball,” Shanks said. “We have to get up the court fast, come out firing, don’t go slow.”
“We’ve got to come out in the first quarter and take good shots,” said Monadnock coach Jim Hill. “We have to take good, high-quality shots and we can’t take contested threes against their 2-3 zone.”
Shot selection will be the key in Tuesday’s matchup, Hill said.
The Husky defense held Winnisquam’s top scorers each to under 10 points with Anthony Boomer and Anthony Robbins scoring seven each and Caleb Bushway had six points. Leighton Morrison led Winnisquam in the regular season matchup with 13 points.
That defense has been a storyline this entire season, and the unit seems to get better with each game.
“I think we’re ready for anyone,” Branon said. “I think we can defend anyone, it’s just that we have to play our game. We’re so good at defense because we’re all on the same page.”
Outside of Putnam, Branon and Shanks, the Huskies bring a deep, fluid rotation to the court that sees guys like Anthony Poanessa, Nate Johnson, Gabe Hill, Ben Dean and Lucas Smith all contribute with valuable minutes, whether it be as part of the starting five or coming off the bench.
Monadnock’s starting lineup changes just about every game, making it difficult for opposing defenses to key in on one guy. Someone’s got the hot hand? Feed him the ball. Someone’s struggling to get shots off? There are three other guys who can rotate in and contribute.
“Because there’s not a drop-off when they’re in the game, I think those guys are important,” said Coach Hill of his fluid lineups. “There’s no drop-off, and that’s what makes us strong.”
As the No. 6 seed, the only way Monadnock can host a quarterfinal matchup will be if the Huskies beat Winnisquam and No. 14 Mascenic upsets No. 3 Kearsarge in their preliminary round matchup, also Tuesday night.
If Kearsarge takes care of Mascenic and the Huskies beat Winnisquam, Monadnock will head to Kearsarge for a rematch with the Cougars in the quarterfinals.
Monadnock lost to Kearsarge, 47-39, in the second game of the regular season. The Huskies were within striking distance up until the final minutes when Kearsarge hit their free throws to put the game away.
That loss put the Huskies at 0-2, after a season-opening loss to Gilford. Gilford earned the No. 1 seed in the D-III bracket.
Depending on how the bracket shakes up, the Huskies could have a chance to avenge both of those losses.
“We’re not the same team as we were when we faced Gilford and Kearsarge,” Shanks said. “We’re completely different.”
The semifinals will be played at Bedford High School on Feb. 22 and the championship game is slated to be at Keene State College on Feb. 26.
“I’m excited for playoffs, but I don’t want it to end,” Shanks said. “We have to take it one game at a time, don’t overlook anybody, play like we’ve been playing. … Keep doing what we’re going and keep on trucking.”
“We don’t want it to end,” Coach Hill echoed. “We just don’t want it to end. I think we all know when there’s a special group in the first week or two of open gym, and I think we knew.”
The Monadnock girls team will also be hosting a preliminary round playoff matchup, its game on Wednesday, also against Winnisquam. More on that to come.