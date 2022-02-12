Senior Maddy Faber of the ConVal girls basketball was voted by Sentinel readers as Player of the Week for the week of Feb. 5-11.
Faber did it all for the ConVal girls basketball team in three games during the week to end the regular season. After two efficient games to start the week, Faber exploded for a 21-point, 12-rebound double-double against Souhegan on Thursday Feb. 3 to help push the Cougars to their fourth consecutive win at the time.
“We always look at the Souhegan game as a game we really want,” said ConVal coach Kevin Proctor. “[The seniors] wanted to give a lesson to our [underclassmen] that we beat Souhegan. That’s what we do. So Maddy wanted to make sure it went that way.”
She scored 10 points against Manchester West on Saturday Jan. 30 to kick off the week, then scored 12 points against Bishop Brady on Tuesday Feb. 1.
“Maddy is just a tremendous individual,” said ConVal coach Kevin Proctor. “Great kid. ... It’s all heart, all the time.
“She’s the kind of kid you want on your team,” Proctor added. “And she lifts her teammates, too. Great leader.”
ConVal since lost to Hollis-Brookline in the preliminary round of the NHIAA Division II tournament.
Faber finished with 555 votes — the highest voting total thus far — which was good for 46.2 percent of the vote.
Keene’s Kari Trotter finished second in the voting with 485 votes (40.5 percent). Trotter finished second in 52.10 at Gunstock Mountain on Thursday Feb. 3 to lead the Keene boys alpine skiing team to a first-place finish.
Hinsdale’s Brayden Eastman finished third in the voting with 91 votes (7.5 percent) and Hinsdale’s Megan Roberts finished fourth with 70 votes (5.8 percent).
