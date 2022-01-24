Cainen Avery was part of the starting five for all three of the Huskies’ games last week, scoring a game-high 25 points in Monadnock’s 61-25 win over Winnisquam. Monadnock went 3-0 during the week with commanding wins over Campbell, Hillsboro-Deering and Winnisquam. The freshman finished with four points as a starter against Hillsboro and made some electric plays on defense.
Nora Dunnigan, Fall Mtn. girls basketball
Games against: Conant, Kearsarge
Nora Dunningan dropped a career-high 36 points on Friday to lead the Wildcats to a bounce-back win over previously undefeated Kearsarge. Fall Mountain had just lost to Conant — its first loss of the season — before Dunningan took over against Kearsarge in a game where Fall Mountain found themselves in foul trouble and needed someone to step up.
Mauren Ladzinski , Keene-Fall Mtn. girls hockey
Games against: Hanover, Souhegan
Mauren Ladzinski scored a hat trick to lead the Keene-Fall Mountain girls hockey team over Souhegan, 8-1, on Thursday at Keene ICE. After being shutout by Hanover earlier in the week, Keene-Fall Mountain’s offense caught fire against Souhegan — led by Ladzinski. Nadia Washer scored twice in the game as well as Camden Ladzinski, Sarah Bickford and Maya Stebbins each recording a goal as well.
Connor Branon, Monadnock boys basketball
Games against: Campbell, Hillsboro, Winnisquam
Connor Branon scored 21 points in Monadnock’s overtime loss to Campbell on Monday night, then had 17 points in a bounce-back win over Hillsboro-Deering on Tuesday. The senior then scored 16 points against Winnisquam on Friday, including a big three-pointer in the team’s 22-point fourth quarter to help put the Huskies in the drivers’ seat for the comeback win. Branon also made some big plays in the second quarter to prevent Monadnock’s early deficit from getting out of hand.