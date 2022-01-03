Another short holiday week saw no shortage of exceptional athletic performances across the region during the week of Dec. 25-31.
With a full week of sports ahead of us, the Player of the Week poll will run on SentinelSource.com from Monday at noon to Friday at noon, then the winner will be announced in this weekend’s Sentinel.
Read more about each nominee below, and don’t forget to cast your vote:
Senior Austin Knight, ConVal boys basketball
On a day that saw four ConVal athletes score 15 or more points, Knight scored 20 points to lead the Cougars to a 77-73 win against Sanborn on Dec. 27. ConVal coach Jason Starr praised Knight on his defense during that game as well, saying: “Any time [Austin] switched on anybody, he was really solid. He was all over the ball, hands on the ball.” Knight also scored 12 points in ConVal’s 58-42 win over Hollis-Brookline on Dec. 29. ConVal (5-0) next faces Pembroke Academy (6-0) in an important Division II test in Pembroke on Jan. 4 at 7 p.m.
Sophomore Chris Stevens, Keene indoor track
Stevens set two school records during the week, both in the 55-meter race. He set the record with a time of 6.96 seconds on Dec. 28 at the Hampshire Dome in Milford, then broke his own record on Dec. 30 in Portland, ME, running the 55-meter race in 6.95 seconds.
Senior Robbie Nowill, Keene boys hockey
In the Heuchling & Swift Classic Tournament held at The Whittemore Center on the University of New Hampshire campus starting Dec. 26, Nowill garnered six points in three games, contributing on every goal scored by Keene. He scored a goal and assisted on two others in a 3-3 tied against Oyster River High School, scored Keene’s only goal in a 3-1 loss to Trumbull (CT) and then scored twice in a 2-2 tie against York (ME). Keene continues its road swing with a trip to Manchester Central on Jan. 6.
Sophomore Manny Hodgson, Conant boys basketball
Hodgson was one of three Orioles in double-digit scoring during Conant’s 55-49, double-overtime loss to Hopkinton on Dec. 30. The sophomore scored eight of his 12 points in the second half and overtime periods, including two free throws in the final seconds of regulation to tie the game, then another bucket in the first overtime to force the second extra frame. Seniors Jacson Cross and Garrett Somero also scored double-digits for the Orioles, scoring 14 and 11 points respectively. Conant (1-4) visits Kearsarge Monday at 6 p.m.