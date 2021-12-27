Despite a short week with the Christmas break, there were still plenty of exceptional performances to highlight for student-athletes across the region during the week of Dec. 18-24.
With another holiday weekend coming up, the Player of the Week poll will again run on SentinelSource.com from Monday at noon to Thursday at noon (instead of Friday), then the winner will be announced in this weekend’s Sentinel.
Read more about each nominee below, and don’t forget to cast your vote:
Senior Kevin Putnam, Monadnock boys basketball
In Monadnock’s only game during the week, Putnam scored a career-high 30 points in Monadnock’s 59-50 win over Mascenic on Dec. 22. After two losses to start the season, the Huskies have won two in a row, thanks in part to Putnam’s play, and next host Newport on Jan. 3
Junior Emma Tenters, Conant girls basketball
Conant only had one game during the week, a 74-28 win over Mascoma Valley on Dec. 20, and Tenters scored a game-high 25 points in the win. Tenters — along with classmate Brynn Rautiola (who scored 16 points in the win over Mascoma Valley) — have led the Orioles to a 4-0 record to start the year. Conant has won 42 consecutive games, including two Division III state championships, and next hosts Kearsarge on Jan. 4.
Senior Brady Elliott, Fall Mountain boys basketball
Elliott led the Wildcats to their first win of the season, a 47-36 win over Raymond Schools on Dec. 20, scoring a game-high 13 points. In what turned out to be the team’s only game of the week, as their game against Newport scheduled for Dec. 22 was postponed, Elliott got the job done, complemented by Mitch Cormier’s 11 points, including clutch free throws down the stretch. Fall Mountain hosts Hillsboro-Deering on Jan. 3.
Senior Morgan Bemont, ConVal girls basketball
Bemont led the Cougars in both of their games during the week, including scoring 12 points in ConVal’s 39-32 win over Plymouth Regional on Dec. 21. The win marked ConVal’s first victory of the year. The day before, Bemont scored 10 points in a 43-30 loss to Merrimack Valley. ConVal made a push in the second half during that game, but fell just short behind Bemont’s eight points in the final two quarters. After its game against Souhegan on Dec. 22 was postponed, ConVal next visits Sanborn on Monday.
Go to SentinelSource.com to cast your vote for who you believe deserves to be named Player of the Week. Know of someone who you think deserves to be nominated for the week of Dec. 25-31? Email sports@keenesentinel.com with your suggestion.