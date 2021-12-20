With the first full week of winter sports in the book, Sentinel readers will again have the opportunity to vote for who they believe should earn Player of the Week honors for the week of Dec. 10-17.
The Player of the Week poll will be live on SentinelSource.com on Monday at noon and will run until Thursday at noon (adjusted for the holidays), then the winner will be announced in this weekend’s Sentinel.
Read more about each nominee below, and don’t forget to cast your vote:
Senior Avery Stewart, Fall Mtn girls basketball
Avery Stewart has started the season on fire, leading the Wildcats to a 3-0 record in the first week the season.
She kicked things off with a 16-point performance in Fall Mountain’s season-opening 53-13 win against Campbell on Dec. 10, then later in the week scored a game-high 28 points in the team’s 79-22 drubbing of Mascenic on Dec. 17.
Classmate Makenna Grillone deserves a quick shoutout while we’re discussing the Wildcats, scoring 12 points in the team’s season opener, then 16 against Mascenic.
Junior Leo Ballaro, Keene High boys hockey
Leo Ballaro scored twice in Keene’s season-opening 3-0 win over Nashua South on Dec. 16, both goals coming in a three-minute span in the first period.
This list really should include Blackbirds’ entire top line, as both of Ballaro’s linemates were involved in the goals. Linemates Jonah Murphy and Joel Beard both picked up assists on Ballaro’s goals.
Also worth noting is junior goalie Orion Murphy’s 25-save shutout in that game, the first blank slate of his career.
Senior Brayden Ring, MRHS-Fall Mtn hockey
Despite a 6-3 loss Kearsarge on Dec. 15, Brayden Ring set the tone for the season early, scoring twice in just about two minutes — including one only 18 seconds into the game.
His two goals helped the Monadnock-Fall Mountain hockey team pull ahead early against Kearsarge, but eventually the Cougars scored six unanswered goals to win the game.
Classmate and linemate Luke Gay assisted on both of Ring’s goals, then scored one of his own later in the first period.
The Huskies only played one game this past week as their second scheduled game — originally to be played Saturday — was postponed due to snow.
Senior Elyza Mitchell, KHS girls basketball
Elyza Mitchell caught fire in the latter half of the opening week, scoring 14 points and recording nine rebounds in a 57-46 loss to Exeter on Dec. 15. Then she scored 18 points and came down with eight rebounds and made two blocks to lead Keene to its first win of the season, a 44-38 win over Nashua South on Dec. 17.
Mitchell and the Blackbirds have a chance to build off the win on Monday at home against Goffstown at 7 p.m.