Senior Connor Branon of the Monadnock boys basketball team was voted by readers as Sentinel Player of the Week — by a margin of just six votes — for the week of Jan. 15-21.
Branon scored 21 points in Monadnock’s overtime loss to Campbell on Monday night, Jan. 17, then had 17 points in a bounce-back win over Hillsboro-Deering on Tuesday, Jan. 18. The senior then scored 16 points against Winnisquam on Friday, Jan. 21, including a big three-pointer in the team’s 22-point fourth quarter to help put the Huskies in the drivers’ seat for the comeback win. Branon also made some big plays in the second quarter to prevent Monadnock’s early deficit from getting out of hand.
“Competing means so much to [Connor],” said Monadnock coach Jim Hill. “We’re so happy that he’s part of what we’re doing.
“He’s a hard working and an intelligent person,” Hill continued. “Watching him [grow] has been a great process. Really, really happy for him. He’s the kind of kid that checks off all the boxes of being a great kid.”
Branon received 374 votes (32.5 percent) during the week.
Not far behind was senior Nora Dunnigan of the Fall Mountain girls basketball team who received 368 votes (32 percent) during the week. Dunningan dropped a career-high 36 points on Friday Jan. 21 to lead the Wildcats to a bounce-back win over previously undefeated Kearsarge. Fall Mountain had just lost to Conant — its first loss of the season — before Dunningan took over against Kearsarge in a game where Fall Mountain found themselves in foul trouble and needed someone to step up. She also came down with 21 rebounds in the win.
Also very close in the voting was freshman Cainen Avery of the Monadnock girls basketball team, who received 339 votes (29.5 percent) during the week. Avery was part of the starting five for all three of the Huskies’ games during the week, scoring a game-high 25 points in Monadnock’s 61-25 win over Winnisquam on Jan. 21. Monadnock went 3-0 during the week with commanding wins over Campbell, Hillsboro-Deering and Winnisquam. The freshman finished with four points as a starter against Hillsboro and made some electric plays on defense.
Mauren Ladzinski of the Keene girls hockey team finished with 68 votes (six percent).
