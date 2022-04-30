Bixby was cruising during her start against Mascoma Valley on Monday April 18. The junior pitched all five innings of the 17-0 win, allowing just two hits and striking out seven. She gave up three walks, but her defense helped make sure Mascoma to threatened to score in an error-less game.
“It felt pretty good,” Bixby said after the game. “This was my first start in such a long time. It was nice to know the defense had my back.”
“She was efficient,” said Monadnock coach Chad Beede. “She attacked the zone. She made corrections when I’d holler out from the dugout … and just threw a solid game.”
Riendeau — in his first varsity start — pitched a five-inning shutout over Timberlane as the Keene baseball team won, 10-0, Monday April 18. He allowed just five hits and struck out nine batters to lead the Blackbirds to their first win of the season.
Conant sophomore Lane LeClair of the baseball team finished third in the voting with 268 votes (14.5 percent) and ConVal senior Eric Stapelfeld of the baseball team finished fourth with 67 votes (3.6 percent).
