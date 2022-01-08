Senior Robbie Nowill of the Keene boys hockey team was voted by readers as Sentinel Player of the Week for the week of Dec. 25-31.
In the Heuchling & Swift Classic Tournament held at The Whittemore Center on the University of New Hampshire campus starting Dec. 26, Nowill garnered six points in three games, contributing on every goal scored by Keene. He scored a goal and assisted on two others in a 3-3 tie against Oyster River High School, scored Keene’s only goal in a 3-1 loss to Trumbull (CT) and then scored twice in a 2-2 tie against York (ME).
“That was huge, it was awesome,” said Keene coach Chris McIntosh. “Hockey is a sport where you can do everything but score, and I kind of felt like Robbie was falling into that. So to see him rewarded for his efforts is great. Hopefully it bleeds into the rest of the season. When he’s on, he’s on.
“Our whole goal of that tournament was to try and find some spark of offense, so [Robbie] was the bright and shining piece to come out of it,” McIntosh added. “He’s fun to watch when he’s playing his game.”
Nowill earned 261 votes during the week, good for 49.1 percent.
Conant sophomore Manny Hodgson of the boys basketball team finished second with 114 votes (21.4 percent). Hodgson was one of three Orioles in double-digit scoring during Conant’s 55-49, double-overtime loss to Hopkinton on Dec. 30. The sophomore scored eight of his 12 points in the second half and overtime periods, including two free throws in the final seconds of regulation to tie the game, then another bucket in the first overtime to force the second extra frame.
ConVal senior Austin Knight of the boys basketball team finished third with 83 votes (15.6 percent) and Keene sophomore Chris Stevens of the indoor track team finished fourth with 74 votes (13.9 percent).
Nominees for Player of the Week for the week of Jan. 1-7 will be announced in Monday’s Sentinel, online at Sentinelsource.com and on Twitter @KeeneSentSports.