Senior Jason Foster of the Keene wrestling team was voted by readers as Sentinel Player of the Week for the week of Jan. 1-7
Foster clinched the Keene wrestling team’s 41-27 victory over Concord with a 7-4 win in the 220-pound bout on Wednesday Jan. 5. An overall successful meet for Keene saw nine wrestlers win their bouts, with six picking up bonus points, as the Blackbirds took down the six-time state runners up in Concord.
Foster — wrestling up a weight class on Wednesday — had the opportunity to seal the team’s win at 220, and he delivered.
“Whenever we need him, he always comes through,” said Keene coach Pete Runez. “He does the job for us, no matter what weight he’s wrestling.
“Jason’s the kind of kid that puts in the work,” Runez said. “He puts in the work preseason and he’s committed to it. And it shows. Younger kids see that and see his success. Happy for him. He’s a great athlete and a great student.”
Foster stepped away from wrestling after his 9th-grade year to pursue power lifting, but has returned to the mat for his senior season.
“To be out here on the mat for my last year is huge, let alone have a team like we have right now,” Foster said after the Concord meet. “It’s really just the camaraderie among the team that drives us home.”
“The wrestling bug bit him,” Runez said. “He’s been a great addition to Keene wrestling.”
Foster earned 234 votes during the week, good for 39.7 percent.
ConVal senior Malachi Page of the boys basketball team was not far behind, securing 193 votes (32.8 percent). Page scored a game-high 18 points in ConVal’s 69-58 win over Pembroke Academy on Wed. Jan. 5 to hand Pembroke its first loss of the year. The next day, Page scored 13 points — all in the third quarter — to propel the Cougars over Bow, 69-46.
Monandock’s Gabe Hill of the boys basketball team finished third with 98 votes (16.6 percent) and Keene’s Camden Ladzinski of the girls hockey team finished fourth with 64 votes (10.9 percent).
