Freshman Bailee Soucia of the Monadnock girls basketball team was voted by Sentinel readers as Player of the Week for the week of Jan. 22-28.
Another freshman who has been stepping up all year, Soucia scored a game-high 17 points in Monadnock’s beatdown over Raymond on Friday night, Jan. 28, and scored 13 points in the Huskies’ win over Newport the night before. Soucia has been a big part of the Huskies’ 12-3 start to the year (now eight wins in a row), stepping right into a starting role in her first year on varsity.
“She’s gotten better as they year’s gone on,” said Monadnock coach Bobby Fortes. “Especially defensively, actually, even though she’s putting up better numbers [offensively].
“She’s definitely becoming one of the better point guards in the region, as a freshman,” Fortes added. “She’s commanded a spot in the starting lineup and has filled in nicely.”
Soucia earned 439 votes during the week (40.4 percent).
Keene’s Sephra Parrelli of the girls hockey team earned 363 votes, good for 33.4 percent of the vote. Parrelli scored three goals in the Keene-Fall Mountain girls hockey team’s 7-0 win over ConVal-Conant Thursday night, Jan. 27. Thursday marked Parrelli’s first career hat trick. She scored all of her goals in a six-goal second period for the team. All this in her first game back after having to sit out for a few weeks.
ConVal’s Joe Gutwein finished third in the voting with 180 votes (16.5 percent) and Keene’s Torin Kindopp finished fourth with 106 votes (9.7 percent).
