Senior Dominic Van Laere-Nutting of the Fall Mountain baseball team was voted by readers as the first Sentinel Player of the Week of the spring season, for the week of April 9-15.
Van Laere-Nutting started his season hot in a 2-0 week for the Wildcats, starting with a 4-for-5 day with a double and two triples in a 12-4 win over Conant in the season opener on Monday April 11. Van Laere-Nutting also pitched 4-plus innings in that game, striking out eight batters. Then, in an 8-0 shutout over Mascoma Valley on Wednesday April 13, Van Laere-Nutting went 3-for-4 at the plate.
“It felt really good,” Van Laere-Nutting said after the season opener. “I was really seeing the ball well. I knew my swing was on, so I was feeling confident.”
“Dom did a great job,” said Fall Mountain coach Lance Cormier. “He got stronger as he went along. … For the first game, I thought he did really well. He’s going to do a lot for us this season.”
In a week that saw a record-setting number of votes, Van Laere-Nutting earned 761 votes during the week, good for 37 percent.
Fall Mountain freshman Kendal Cote of the softball team finished just behind Van Laere-Nutting in the voting, earning 672 votes (32.7 percent). Cote pitched a no-hitter in the Wildcats’ 22-0 win over Mascoma Valley on Wednesday April 13. She struck out 13 batters. On top of that, Cote hit two three-run homeruns and had seven RBIs on the day.
Keene sophomore Zak Whitney finished third in the voting with 434 votes (21.1 percent) and Monadnock senior Kevin Putnam finished fourth with 190 votes (9.2 percent).
