After receiving over 50 percent of the votes throughout the week, Conant sophomore Graecen Kirby was voted by readers as Sentinel Player of the Week for the week of April 23-29.
Kirby earned 977 of the 1,802 total votes during the week (54.2 percent).
The younger Kirby sister led the Conant softball team to a 9-2 win over Monadnock on Thursday April 28, avenging an earlier loss to the Huskies which saw Monadnock made a furious 7th-inning comeback. Kirby made sure that didn’t happen again, pitching the complete game, allowing just two earned runs on six hits while striking out 10. She also went 1-for-3 at the plate with an RBI, while her sister, Teagan, went 3-for-4 with two RBIs.
“I think [Graecen] has been a bulldog on the mound,” said Conant head coach Wiley Billings.
Conant finished with the top two vote-getters this week, as senior Ethan Vitello of the boys track team finished second in the poll with 492 votes (27.3 percent). Vitello tied a school record in the 200-meter dash at the Sanborn Invitational on Saturday, April 23. Vitello ran in 22.9 seconds, tying Zac Wright’s record from the 1990s. He also finished second in the long jump at the invitational and anchored the 4x400 relay team which finished first in comeback fashion to seal the victory for the Orioles.
ConVal’s Sam Henderson of the softball team finished in third place with 287 votes (15.9 percent) and Hinsdale’s Andrew Lindsell of the baseball team finished with 46 votes (2.6 percent).
