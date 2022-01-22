Junior Brynn Raultiola of the Conant girls basketball team was voted by readers as Sentinel Player of the Week for the Week of Jan. 8-14.
Rautiola couldn’t miss during Conant’s game against St. Thomas Aquinas on Friday, Jan. 14. The junior scored a career high 30 points on 11-for-18 shooting (5-for-9 from long range) as the Conant girls cruised to another victory, 81-41. Rautiola sat out the fourth quarter in that game. She also scored a game-high 14 points in the team’s 76-21 win over Hillsboro-Deering on Thursday, Jan. 13.
“I’ve really just been honing in on my shot,” Rautiola said after last Friday’s game. “My teammates’ passes, too, I can’t do it without them.”
“She’s lights out,” said Conant coach Brian Troy after the game. “She puts so much into her game. People don’t see the hours she puts into her game outside of practice. She really works hard and carries that passion on her sleeve. She was hot tonight and we kept finding her and she kept making them. She’s playing loose and comfortable.”
Rautiola earned 375 votes during the week, good for 41.2 percent.
Fall Mountain senior Makenna Grillone of the girls basketball team was not too far behind, earning 316 votes (34.7 percent). Grillone finished with 15 points in the Wildcats’ 52-45 win over Monadnock on Monday, Jan. 10, including going 5-for-6 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter to help ice the game late. Grillone scored 13 of her 15 points in the second half. Grillone also led the Wildcats with 13 points against Newport on Wednesday, Jan. 12.
Keene junior Lucas Malay of the boys basketball team earned 156 votes (17.1 percent) and Hinsdale’s Addie Nardolillo earned 64 votes (seven percent).
