It was Parker Murphy’s game to win or lose.
That’s how Keene manager Shaun McKenna put it after the game. And Murphy won it.
With the SwampBats ahead by two runs over the Nighthawks heading into the ninth inning, the senior from Jacksonville University was called on to get the final three outs and seal the win.
“Obviously I was a little nervous,” Murphy said. “Every time you go out there in the ninth, you have an insane amount of adrenaline. … Obviously emotional.”
He walked the first two batters he faced, then an error on Carter Mathison in right field brought Upper Valley within one and left runners on second and third with no outs.
After that, Murphy locked in.
A flyout to center, flyout to right, and a lineout to shortstop left the tying run stranded on third base and secured the 3-2 win for Keene Wednesday night at Alumni Field.
“We sure like to make it interesting,” Murphy said. “I didn’t have my best stuff, but I dug deep. We have some cannons in the outfield, so we didn’t have to worry about guys taking home on those pop-ups.
“Just dug in, dug deep and we pulled it out,” Murphy added, crediting his catcher — Caleb Pendleton — for calling a great game.
The dramatic victory snaps a six-game losing skid for the SwampBats, which had tied a franchise record for longest losing streak.
“We are really, really excited,” Murphy said about breaking the streak. “We needed to get out of that rut. Now I expect us to really get going.”
The team was fired up after James Broderick made the leaping grab at shortstop to end the game.
“These guys don’t play to just play,” McKenna said. “They’re playing to win. Lately we’ve been playing not to lose. We’ve been playing tight. But we definitely loosened up today.”
The final out: pic.twitter.com/QhemqQVdc1— Christopher Detwiler (@Chris_Detwiler) June 30, 2022
Murphy’s outing was the final chapter of a masterful performance on the mound by the Keene pitching staff.
Grant Besser got things started with four strong innings, giving up only one run on two hits (the Nighthawks’ only two hits of the day). He struck out four hitters and gave out no walks. The only blemish on his stat line was a solo home run from Upper Valley’s Jonathan Hogart in the second inning.
Hogart had both of the Nighthawks’ hits. He finished 2-for-4 with a home run and a single.
Besser’s outing was interrupted by a 30-minute lightning delay in the bottom of the third inning, but he came right back out after play resumed and pitched a scoreless fourth inning.
Rob Wegielnik pitched the fifth and sixth innings (six up, six down, four strikeouts), then Will Flanagan pitched the seventh and eighth innings (six up, six down, three strikeouts) before Murphy finished things off in the ninth inning.
Wegielnik and Flanagan combined to sit down 12 consecutive Nighthawks between the fifth and eighth innings.
Mathison scored an insurance run in the eighth inning — a two-out solo shot that had no chance of staying in the park — to give the SwampBats a 3-1 lead heading into the ninth inning.
The importance of that insurance run was felt in the ninth inning after the Nighthawks scored a run to make it 3-2.
“It was huge, ended up being the winning run,” Mathison said. “Thankfully I got it out there to help us win. … I was just sticking to my approach. Saw a good pitch and got a good swing on it.”
He also scored the go-ahead run in the sixth on an error.
He finished the night 1-for-1 with two runs scored, the home run and three walks. He reached base in all four plate appearances.
“We needed something. We needed a spark,” Mathison said. “Thankfully I was able to provide it today.”
Jackson Ross kept his bat hot, going 2-for-4 with two singles. He's 5-for-9 over the last two games (.556).
Hogart’s home run in the second inning gave the Nighthawks an early 1-0 lead, but Keene tied it in the third inning on an RBI groundout from Dan Covino, right before the weather delay.
From there it was a pitchers’ duel until the sixth inning, when Mathison got on base with a walk and eventually scored the go-ahead run on an error after Brandon Anderson put the ball in play. Mathison then had the insurance run in the eighth inning.
“Overall, I’m happy,” McKenna said. “We got a win. Got out of the doghouse. Really good game. We’re just as good as anyone in the conference, we just have to play clean. … I always say, ‘short memory’ but I’m going to live this one up a little bit and remember it. We’ll see what we get moving forward.”
Keene (8-11) sees Upper Valley (10-8) again Thursday, this time in White River Junction, Vt. First pitch is at 6:30 p.m. Greysen Carter is scheduled to get the start for Keene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.