Keene High head coach Ryan Boden knew that runs might be at a premium to begin the season.
It's not all that uncommon for the bats to lag a little behind in the early spring. Many teams don't get a chance to face live pitching in an outdoor setting in New Hampshire until a week before games start.
Boden, however, also was confident he had the arms to give his team a chance in almost any game.
Both things were true in the Blackbirds' season opener. But what began as a pitchers' duel quickly turned into a rout in the late goings, as Bedford scored 12 runs in the final two innings to win 13-2 in six innings Monday at Alumni Field in Keene.
Starting pitcher Gavin Rigby kept Keene in the fight through four innings while Bedford's Aiden O'Connell tore through the Blackbird lineup.
Rigby, a towering right-hander, struck out two in the first and escaped a jam in the second. With runners on second and third and one out, Rigby stabbed a comebacker, looked back the runner at third and got the out at first. First baseman Joel Beard then caught the Bedford runner at second too far off the bag for an inning ending 1-3-6 double play.
In the fourth, O'Connell singled, stole second then came around to score on a wild pitch that Keene catcher Sam Timmer had trouble locating at the backstop. Rigby recovered to strike out the side.
"I always try to remain calm, I don't like to let the pressure get to my head," said Rigby. "You just try to stay calm and stay out there and do my thing. Obviously, [O'Connell] pitched really well. He shut us down."
Keene put just one ball in play against O'Connell in four innings. Jack Riendeau dropped a single into right field in the second inning. The Birds had a runner in scoring position in the second, third and fourth innings, but couldn't muster a clutch hit.
O'Connell recorded 12 outs, all coming by swinging strikeout. He allowed three walks and was done after 85 pitches. The senior southpaw is committed to play at Northwestern.
"We don't have any lefties, so we can't practice off any lefties. But we have to take our aggression to the plate more," said Boden. "We have to stop letting good pitches go by and take advantage of that first pitch fastball down the middle or take that outside fastball the other way."
O'Connell's team picked him up in the fifth inning. The Bulldogs loaded the bases with one out on three singles — including two infield hits — then freshman Henry Dubois belted a grand slam off Rigby over the centerfield fence.
Things went south quickly from there. Bedford tallied eight runs in the sixth, chasing Rigby from the game with one out and two runners on. He allowed only two hard hit balls all afternoon, but finished with a line of nine runs on 11 hits, with six strikeouts and two walks in 5.1 innings.
"It was good to get back out there," said Rigby. "That's a very good team. I felt like I made some good pitches, they had some good swings and caught a few lucky breaks with some groundballs that snuck through."
"He threw great," said Boden. "Just one little thing, which makes all the difference in pitching. But we saw exactly what we wanted from him. Everything was working. He threw strikes. He's going to be tough."
Bedford added four more runs off Keene reliever Cam Tinnin.
Keene got on the board with two runs in the sixth on a hit, two walks and an error. The Blackbirds finished with three hits. Riendeau was 1-for-2 with a walk, a run scored and two stolen bases.
Keene travels to Winnacunnet on Wednesday.
