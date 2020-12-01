The Fieldhouse at Homestead Mills in Swanzey is running four-week pickleball doubles leagues that start Monday, Dec. 7, and end Wednesday, Dec. 30.
The leagues will be held Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays. The morning league runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and the evening league goes from 4 to 8 p.m. Teams are guaranteed eight matches, including playoffs. There are three weeks of regular-season play and one week of tournament play.
The cost is $40 per person. Go to www.thefieldhousenh.com to register. Please note the other member of your team and which session (morning or evening) you are signing up for when you register.
For more information, call Jim Fennell at 338-0064.