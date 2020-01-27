All things being equal — and they most certainly were Saturday night in a dandy of a high school hockey game — it was the penalty box that ultimately led to Keene High’s first loss of the season.
The Blackbirds took more than a period’s worth of penalties against Oyster River of Durham — nine in all — and dropped a 4-3 decision before a packed house at Keene ICE.
Shots on goal, 26-26, reflected the closeness of the game, as both teams had numerous scoring chances beyond the ones they converted. The Bobcats improved to 6-2-1 while Keene fell to 5-1-1. This was their only regular-season meeting, but it’s not farfetched to foresee another encounter in the Division II playoffs.
Keene led a couple of times in the game, 1-0 and 2-1, with Jerred Tattersall scoring the two Keene goals. Each time, Oyster River responded rather quickly with the tying markers. The Bobcats eventually scored three unanswered goals before Keene’s Ethan Russell made it 4-3 with time winding down, but the Birds couldn’t get the equalizer. Joseph Walsh and Peter Haas had two assists, and Jonah Murphy had one for Keene.
The game also featured a wild sequence in the first period, when Keene was whistled for a delayed penalty. But because the official’s arm was in the air while Keene had possession, some mistook it for an Oyster River penalty. With Keene goalie Jacob Russell out of position, it led directly to a Bobcats goal, but the officials huddled and decided to disallow the tally. Oyster River reacted in protest by leaving its bench and retreating to its locker room. The Bobcats didn’t stay there for long, however, immediately returning to the ice and the game resumed.
Keene won’t have long to lick its wounds, as another encounter with one of the state’s top teams looms Wednesday. Defending Division II champion St. Thomas-Aquinas of Dover will make the long trek to Keene ICE for a 7 p.m. puck drop. The teams skated to a 2-2 tie on opening night back in December.