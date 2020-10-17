LEBANON — A late surge for the Lebanon High School football team pushed the Raiders over Keene High School, 21-0, on Saturday in Lebanon.
Neither team scored in the first half, but the Raiders broke the deadlock halfway through the third quarter and took it away from there.
“We have it in us to play better than this,” said Keene head coach Linwood Patnode. “But we’re mistake-prone. It’s many, many things that we need to fix and we’re working on them one by one.”
The mistakes that Patnode referred to are the consistent penalties that bugged Keene from the very first play — the Blackbirds were offsides on the opening kickoff.
More alarming were the false start and other penalties that stalled multiple drives and killed any momentum that Keene’s offense could muster.
“We’ll certainly dwell on it. We won’t let it pass,” Patnode said. “There will be penalties for the penalties.
“A lot of those things happen because they’re trying too hard,” he added. “When the team is floundering, an individual will try to do three jobs. So what he does is he false-starts because he wants to get off the ball quicker. He goes downfield on a pass because he wants to block his guy longer. Late in the game, he gets frustrated, so he illegally hits a guy. A lot of it is their frustration.”
The Blackbirds (0-2) put together a promising, 10-minute opening drive, pushing deep into Raiders territory, but came up empty. Keene faced 4th and goal at Lebanon’s 5-yard-line but the Raiders intercepted junior Tanner Payne’s pass in the end zone.
Keene converted four third downs during that first drive, including three 3rd-and-long conversions to keep the drive alive.
“Pass blocking was good. I think that was the key,” Patnode said. “We found that we couldn’t run the ball as well as we wanted, so we went to the pass and I thought the pass blocking was pretty good. It gave [Payne] some time and he hit some receivers, so that worked the ball down the field more than anything.”
Numerous penalties throughout the drive, including an illegal block in the back that pushed the Blackbirds 15 yards back — from the Raiders’ 3-yard-line to their 18 — were a factor in not cashing in on the drive.
“We get the penalties and we lose our composure,” Patnode said. “It shouldn’t be happening at this point.”
Keene’s defense held Lebanon (3-0) in check throughout the first half, only allowing the Raiders to convert one first down in their first three drives, including two three-and-outs.
With about three minutes to go in the half, Keene started with the ball in Lebanon’s territory, but, again, penalties stalled that promising opportunity for the Blackbirds. The quick three-and-out gave the Raiders one more opportunity to score before the end of the half.
Starting at their own 10-yard-line with less than three minutes left in the half, Lebanon pushed the ball to the Keene 25 with 11 seconds on the clock. Keene flushed Lebanon’s quarterback, junior Jackson Stone, out of the pocket, forcing him to extend the play as the clock hit triple zeros. The teams gathered at the half in a 0-0 tie.
About seven minutes into the third quarter, Lebanon scored first to take a 7-0 lead.
That was the score at the end of the third quarter, as Keene was putting together another long drive, which stalled at the start of the fourth quarter. More penalties and a sack during that drive put the Blackbirds in a 3rd-and-long situation they could not convert.
The Raiders took advantage of the stop, scoring on the very next play when Stone showed off his legs and kept the ball for a 66-yard touchdown run to give his team the 14-0 lead only 30 seconds into the fourth quarter.
Again, Keene’s offense put itself into a 3rd-and-long situation and had to punt it back to the red-hot Lebanon offense.
Lebanon junior CJ Childs punched the ball in on a 31-yard touchdown run to give the Raiders a 21-0 lead late in the fourth, and that score would hold until the final buzzer.
Keene next travels to Dover on Friday, Oct. 23. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.