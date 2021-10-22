PELHAM — Three first-half touchdowns and a 20-point third quarter put the Pelham football team on its way to a 40-8 win over Monadnock Friday night in Pelham.
The Pythons used great field position all night to control the game, starting five of their nine drives in Monadnock territory. Another started at midfield.
Pelham junior Ethan Demmons ran wild against the Huskies, powering for 110 yards on 22 carries and two touchdowns.
The Pythons only attempted two passes all game, both completed to junior Jake Cawthorn. One went for 51 yards to keep a drive alive in the first half, the second was a 29-yard touchdown pass late in the third quarter.
Pelham junior Jake Travis also had two scores for the Pythons: a 1-yard touchdown run, then a 51-yard touchdown run later in the game.
Senior Kevin Putnam scored Monadnock’s only touchdown, a 5-yard catch from classmate Carson Shanks to cap off a 97-yard drive in the second quarter.
Ninety of the yards on that drive came on a catch-and-run from sophomore Ben Dean, who found some open room in the middle of the field to move the Huskies from their own 5-yard-line to the Pelham 5-yard-line. Putnam scored a few plays later to cut Pelham’s deficit to 14-8 halfway through the second quarter.
That was as close as the Huskies would get.
Pelham rattled off 26 unanswered points over the course of the last 2½ quarters. The Pythons outscored Monadnock 20-0 in the third quarter, scoring on all three of their drives in that 12-minute frame.
“We just couldn’t hang,” said Monadnock head coach Rob Lotito. “We gave everything we could in that first half. It was 14-8. We tried to make it a game.”
The Pythons forced a fumble on Monadnock’s opening drive and scored to take an early 8-0 lead.
Nobody scored until the second quarter, when Pelham took a 14-0 lead on an 8-yard touchdown run from junior Scott Paquette.
Monadnock made it 14-8, but Pelham scored at the end of the half, then again on the first drive of the third quarter. Two more third-quarter touchdowns later, Pelham was fully in control.
The Huskies had trouble running the ball against Pelham’s defense, only rushing for 21 total yards throughout the game.
That forced the Huskies to throw down the field. Carson Shanks finished with 204 yards through the air and the touchdown pass to Putnam.
“We threw everything we could at them, literally,” Lotito said. “We tried the best we could, but they just beat us in the second half. They came out and they were stronger than us.
“My kids played hard,” Lotito added. “I’m proud of them. We just have to regroup and play next week. What else can we do? We have to play and try to go 4-3 for my seniors.”
Monadnock hosts Stevens next Friday at 6:30 p.m.