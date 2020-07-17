Taking on the New England Charge, starting pitcher Owen Pearson of the 11U Junior Swamp Bats made sure their team name was not translating to hitting the baseball.
Pearson twirled a gem Thursday night at Bambino Field at Wheelock Park in Keene.
He pitched a complete game, allowing six hits, two walks and striking out three as the Bats cruised to a 7-0 victory.
“He throws consistent strikes, he’s always around the plate. That is normal for him,” Junior Swamp Bats coach Ray Boulay said. “He’s just a solid player and a solid pitcher. It was a good day for him.”
The Junior Swamp Bats benefited from some momentum-building plays in the early innings.
In the bottom of the second inning, Steven Joslyn laced a home run to left field. The hit put the Junior Swamp Bats up 1-0 after a pair of 1-2-3 first innings for each team.
“It felt good, it was my first for the Junior Swamp Bats,” Joslyn said. “My teammates had great games, too.”
While it was his first home run with the team, it came at a time where he was looking for a spark offensively.
“It’s funny because he was in a little bit of a slump and we were working with him in batting practice on nice smooth line drive swings and knew the rest would take care of itself,” Boulay said. “And the first live at bat for him after that extra work, it paid off.”
While there was some offensive firepower, it didn’t take away from the defensive plays being made on the field by the Bats, highlighted by Garrett Clark doubling up a runner tagging up from third base at home plate with a throw right on target to the catcher.
“That was a big momentum boost for us,” Boulay said. “Especially because it was with one out and they had runners in scoring position. For ‘Clarky’ to make that catch and the throw was huge. He’s a smart player and has a good arm out there so once that ball was hit, he knew where he was going with it.”
The Junior Swamp Bats did not commit an error in the field through all of the game, while the Charge had four errors charged to them as a team.
After Charge starting pitcher Matty Debris exited the game, the Junior Swamp Bats showed excellent plate discipline, as Charge relievers struggled with command on the mound.
In total the Junior Swamp Bats drew nine walks, a large part of their offensive production.
The win moved the 11U team to 9-2 on the season and it was the second win against the Charge, the first being a 9-5 victory back in June.
With the offense clicking, consistent pitching and strong play defensively, the Junior Swamp Bats have a lot of reason to believe their winning ways will continue.
“I think we can hit the ball really good and our defense is really good, too,” Clark said. “I think we’re going to win a lot of games this year.”