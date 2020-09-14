WINCHESTER — Todd Patnode made a late-race pass to earn his third NHSTRA Modified feature of the year Saturday at Monadnock Speedway.
The high-banked speedplant completed its 13th event of the season Saturday and, when all was said and done, one driver had taken her first victory lap of the year, Aaron Fellows had stormed to his track-high 11th feature win, and the sizzling Curtis twins, Jaret and Chase, were again tied atop the Street Stock title race.
The Six Shooter division made its maiden Monadnock run Saturday, with southern-staters Brandon Mailhot and Adam Knowles first and second under the flags, and Granite State Mini Cup ace Skeeter Beerce was dominant in both his heat and feature races.
Kevin Pittsinger and Trevor Bleau led the Mod Squad to the green in the night’s 40-lap main event, with Bleau — up in smoke a week earlier — jumping all over the opening lead. Scott MacMichael and Cameron Houle chased Bleau to the front, but Patnode, from row four, was on the move early.
Patnode got up for third on lap ten, took second on the 25th circuit, and had soon reeled Bleau in. And, while almost everyone’s eyes were glued on the front pair, rookie Cory Plummer — from row six — was having a career night just behind them.
Using the inside groove, Patnode inched ahead as lap 34 was completed. Bleau stayed glued to his bumper the final six laps, matching his season-best finish of opening night in second. Plummer’s huge run netted him third, Ben Byrne came home fourth, and track points leader — third in national points, too — Brian Robie was fifth.
Jaret Curtis took the lead from Tim Wenzel on lap 13 of the Street Stock feature and never looked back. Chris Buffone used a rub to take second on lap 17 but could advance no further, earning runner-up honors with Chase Curtis glued to his bumper in third. It was Jaret Curtis’ third win of the season.
Aaron Fellows passed Justin Littlewood for the lead on lap nine of the Late Model Sportsman feature, shrugged off a late-race tap from runner-up Adam Gray, and stormed off to his eleventh win, against one runner-up finish, this season. Gray was second, and Robert Hagar third
Kevin Cormier took the lead from Kevin Russell on lap 14 of the Mini Stock main event, then holding strong to earn his second 2020 victory lap. Clayton finished his impressive night’s work in second, with veteran hot shoe Pat Houle coming from row six to post his season-best finish in third.
Top points man Gordon Farnum was fourth in Saturday’s Minis, and now leads the championship points chase by 24 markers over Granby, Mass., hot shoe Nathan Wenzel.
Jason Leray set a fast pace the first six laps of the Pure Stock feature but bobbled on a restart and was quickly shuffled backward. Points leader Mike Douglas took charge on lap nine but was soon gobbled up by Erin Aiken, who then socially distanced herself from the field to score her first win this season, accomplishing the feat aboard the same car her husband, Dave, had driven to victory twice earlier in the season.
Storming Jimmy Zellman sizzled in second, with Douglas third to stretch his points lead to 38 over Saturday’s fourth-place finisher, Chris Davis.
Brandon Mailhot started up front and led all the way to win the first-ever Six Shooter feature on the high banks. Adam Knowles was second, and Claremont racer Paul Colburn strong in third.
Only two weeks remain in the 2020 racing season. Monadnock Speedway next hosts racing on Saturday, Sept. 19.