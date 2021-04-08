Senior Megan Palmer finished with a team-leading 13 kills while freshman Kacie Blanchet added 33 assists and 21 digs as the Keene State College volleyball team came up with a 3-1 (25-19, 18-25, 25-17, 25-15) victory over Rhode Island College Wednesday.
In a match where the Owls (1-1, 1-1 LEC) got 15 players action and tried out various combinations, it was a pair of familiar faces that led the attack. In addition to Palmer, sophomore Sydney Johnson added nine kills and hit .261. Ali McLoughlin had five spikes and six of KSC’s 14 aces.
Rhode Island College (0-3, 0-3) was limited to a .092 hitting percentage overall in the match.
The Anchorwomen scored three of the first four points in the opening set before Keene State answered with four in a row for a 5-3 lead. Rhode Island College only tied it once more after that (8-8), before the Owls took command, ballooning a 17-15 edge to 21-15 with four straight points and later extended the surge to 7-2, bringing up set point. RIC staved it off twice, but Blanchet set up Johnson to put KSC up 1-0 in the match.
Kelsey Harper’s ace early in the second had the Owls up 7-2 and it looked as if they were on their way, but Rhode Island College hit back seven consecutive points and never relinquished the lead after that on their way to winning the second set.
The next two sets belonged to Keene State comfortably as they wrapped up the win. Three consecutive aces by McLoughlin helped build an 8-5 lead in the third set before Palmer’s later made it 11-6. The Owls blew it open with a 6-1 burst later, culminating with a pair of spikes from the senior captain that provided a 21-12 edge. KSC wrapped up a 25-17 win to take a 2-1 lead in the match and were never threatened in the clinching fourth set, scoring eight of the opening 10 points.
Keene State next hosts Castleton University (0-2, 0-2 LEC) next Thursday at 7 p.m.