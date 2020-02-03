HINSDALE — On an overcast Saturday afternoon in Hinsdale, the 11-1 Pacers took on the Newmarket Mules, seeking retribution against the only team to beat Hinsdale's girls this season.
Playing shorthanded, they didn't get it, falling 42-37.
Going into the game the Pacers had only eight girls suited up, including two 8th-graders. Then again, Newmarket had only 10 players for the game.
One of Hinsdale's middle-schoolers, Addy Nardolillo, is the younger sister of former Pacer standout Angelina Nardolillo. Though young, she played the entire game.
Coach Terry Bonnette said of Nardililllo, “She did a good job; she stepped up tonight."
Despite the loss, he added, "Audrey [Martin] was a scorer for us tonight. She had some nice moves to the basket, I actually thought the girls played quite well.”
The game was largely lost on the glass. Right from the tip, the Pacers seemed to have difficulty securing rebounds on both ends.
But while the Mules were winning the rebounding battle, it took them awhile to get into a rhythm on offense. The Pacers led for most of the first half, and well into the third period, before a 10-0 Mules run the end of the quarter gave them a 30-28 lead. The run was sparked by Casey Moshers’ basket, which cut the lead to five, followed by Nicole and Jess Berry each scoring two in a row; both scored four points in the quarter.
The Pacers were able to take back the lead in the fourth, thanks in part to a pair of buckets from Martin. They had a chance late in the quarter to tie the game. Down by three, the Pacers took to fouling, and the Mules missed two at the line, potentially giving the Pacers an opportunity to tie the game. But on the second miss, once again, the Pacers weren't able to secure the rebound. Julia Perry then hit a three for Newmarket to seal the victory.
The Hinsdale Pacers are still very much alive in the race for the postseason in Division IV. They currently hold third place in the division trailing only Colebrook and Woodsville, who are both 13-0.
Asked about the trouble Newmarket gives them, Bonnette said, ”They do match up well but tonight we were actually missing our starting point guard so that hurt.”
The Pacers next play Tuesday, when they take on Derryfield at home. Newmarket's next game is at home against Pittsfield Friday.