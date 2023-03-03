Relentless.
If one word needs to encapsulate the Keene State College men’s basketball team, it’s not a bad choice. The Owls, 27-1, take down opponents in so many ways, defense to offense, 3-point shooting to a savvy inside game. And their bench takes up the cause in myriad ways, when called upon.
On a frenzied Friday night at jam-packed Spaulding Gymnasium, they added patience to the equation. Baruch College, with an enrollment of 19,740 in New York City, couldn’t match KSC’s overall firepower, but it brought resiliency with it to Keene. The Owls prevailed, as expected, 89-78, but the Bearcats hung around until the end, even when a blowout at times seemed inevitable.
“Just want to congratulate Baruch on a terrific season,” KSC Coach Ryan Cain said, adding “On both ends of the floor that’s as disciplined a basketball team as we’ve played against all year. They do what they do, and they do it really well and they do it possession by possession … They’re a very difficult team to prepare for and play against — awesome season by that program.”
KSC moves on to the second round Saturday evening, back at Spaulding Gymnasium, against potent NESCAC foe Tufts University of Medford, Mass. The Jumbos impressively knocked off Widener University in the opener Friday night,
The Owls were paced by sophomore Octavio Brito, who erupted for 30 points and shot them out of the gate to a double digit lead midway through the first half. Brito scored 16 points in the first 10 minutes, and had several key baskets in the second half to halt Baruch runs. KSC’s lead fluctuated between 10 and 19 points in the second half, never more, never less.
“You know it was great to have a bounce-back game. Didn’t shoot the ball particularly well but happy that the ball was going in. If the ball wasn’t going in I was going to play the same way on defense,” Brito said. “We don’t try to let our offense individual stats affect the other end of the floor.”
Brito twice fed center Jeff Hunt for crowd-pleasing ally-oop dunks after some nifty all-around passing. Hunter finished with 21 points and 15 rebounds for his usual double-double. “I just let the game come to me,” he said with a grin.
Jean Batiste Mason had 12 points, including a couple of key 3-pointers, and Jeric Cichon had 10 points.
Baruch played man-to-man defense until later in the first half when Coach John Alesi called on a zone. It’s a defense that’s rarely played in the Little East Conference, and even though the Owls knew it was coming, they had to adjust. Baruch clogged the middle, leaving outside jumpers available, but KSC struggled from the field in the second half, shooting 14-for-34.
Still, the Owls were never seriously threatened. They led 50-37 at halftime and Baruch got it under 10 early in the second half, but a Brito 3-pointer took care of that.
Jehmehl Fair anehnk thd Michael Gannon led Baruch with 10 points apiece.
Notes: Leading 30-28 at halftime, Tufts (20-7) put together an 18-4 run early in the second half to take control against Widener. The Jumbos’ Tyler Aronson, brother of Keene State’s Spencer Aronson, scored his only four points in that run that lifted Tufts to a 54-37 lead. Tyler Aronson, a 6-foot-2 senior, needs 13 points to reach 1,000 for his career and will get that opportunity against KSC. Widener battled back to close the gap to 10 points down the stretch but couldn’t get any closer.
“They’re fantastic defensively,” Cain said of Tufts. “They have lots of really good players but I think they hang their hats on defense. Good offensive team, too, but they’re size and the way they guard I think is what makes them who they are.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.