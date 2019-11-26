Keene State College senior midfielder Donovan Harris has been selected for the New England Interscholastic Soccer League All-Star game, scheduled for Sunday at Brandeis University at 1 p.m.
Harris, of East Hartford, Conn., just completed a four-year career with the Owls that saw him play in 73 games, with 55 starts. He scored four goals and set up six more, including the game-winner in double overtime against No. 25 UMass-Boston as a sophomore.
His senior season, he captained the Owls to a 15-7 record and the No. 2 seed in the Little East Conference tournament. KSC won the LEC championship for the first time since 2010 with a 1-0 win over Eastern Connecticut State University in the final, and hosted the first two rounds of the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2007.