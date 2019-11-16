The Keene State men’s soccer team were unable to come up with a win in their first NCAA tournament appearances since 2010 Saturday, falling to the Bombers of Ithaca College 2-1 in first-round Division III action.
Hosting the round at Dr. Ron Butcher Field, Keene State (15-6) was coming off last weekend's Little East Conference title, also its first since 2010. Ithaca, coming in at 12-5-2, hadn't won an NCAA tournament game since 2002.
The teams traded first-half goals in a defensive battle before Ithaca's Theo Scott netted his team leading eighth goal of the season with 51 seconds to play in the half.
Ithaca had opened the scoring when Thomas Pierce got a foot on the ball as it bounced around the box after an Ithaca throw-in. A diving Nate Howard was unable to get a piece of it.
Four minutes later, Keene responded as leading scorer Emmanuel Smith pushed the ball through a defender to teammate LJ Luster, who took a left foot shot past the Bombers' goalie.
But after Scott's goal, neither team was able to mount a consistent second-half attack.
While the Owls pressured Ithaca late, with three corner kicks in a short span around the 85th minute, the Bombers held on to advance.
Owls' goalkeeper Howard came away with seven saves on the afternoon. His counterpart, Max Lichtenstein, made four saves for the Bombers.
Ithaca plays the nation's top-ranked Division III team, Amherst College, Sunday at 3 p.m. at Keene State. The Mammoths dominated Thomas College 6-1 earlier Saturday at Butcher Field.
The Owls end the season at 15-7.