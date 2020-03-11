The Keene State College women’s lacrosse team scored just 17 seconds in and never looked back, as the Owls netted 11 first-half goals in their home opener on their way to a 14-1 victory over the Colby-Sawyer Chargers Tuesday evening at Owl Athletic Complex.
The Owls ultimately picked up the first 14 goals of the contest, including three in the second half, to secure the first victory of the season for the Owls.
Freshman Haile Ratajack, sophomore Brigid Casey and junior Ali Daisy led the attack for the Owls in the win. Ratajack came away with four goals for KSC, and Casey added four goals of her own as well as picking up two assists. Daisy picked up two goals and credited five assists for seven points in the contest.
Colby-Sawyer saw little activity around the goal as they were only able to shoot five times in the first half and seven times in the second half, combining for 12 shots in the contest, six total on goal. Keene State shot 33 total times in the game, with 25 shots coming on goal.
Keene State improves to 1-2, while Colby-Sawyer drops to 2-2.
Keene State will next be on the road when they travel to Englewood, Fla., to take on SUNY Geneseo on Sunday, March 15, for a 4:30 p.m. start time.