These Bats can pitch.
In front of its biggest crowd thus far in the early summertime — 3,475 — the SwampBats used four arms and launched a pair of home runs to defeat the Vermont Mountaineers 7-4 on Tuesday at Alumni Field.
It’s still early days in the summer sprint, indeed, with players still arriving in town for their expedition on Arch Street, but the Bats are starting to come into form. The win marked the team’s third straight and put Keene (4-2) in sole possession of first place in the North Division.
After navigating the opening-week jigsaw of filling out the lineup card, manager Shaun McKenna put out a defensive alignment that finally had pieces in the right places.
The SwampBats already had committed 14 errors entering Wednesday, with many Bats playing out of position in the opening week while waiting for reinforcements to arrive.
“Today was the first day that we had everybody in their real spots, and it showed,” said McKenna. “Not to take anything anyway from the first five games, but we had a lot of guys playing out of position.”
The Bats added a trio of infielders that made their summer debut Wednesday. Evan Goforth from Indiana University started and third and UConn rising senior Bryan Padilla debuted at second base in what was a smooth defensive evening for the Alumni nine. Anthony Livermore, a junior infielder from Northwestern pinch hit in his first appearance since joining the team this week.
It all set the table for the Bats to do what they’ve done best so thus this season — pitch.
Cole Stallings got his second start of the summer in front of the Elm City enthusiasts — who packed the parking lots on Arch Street for the first of two Reading with Ribby nights this week. Kids who completed the youth reading program this school year got to take a parade around the field before the game.
“The fans and the kids have a good time and it’s a great atmosphere to be in,” said Stallings. “I walked out to the mound and looked out at the crowd and there were so many people, more than there were on opening night. It was awesome to see.”
He went four innings, striking out four and walking two. After three scoreless frames, he gave up a leadoff home run to Santino Rosso to start the fourth and allowed another run to come across after a walk and two hits. He exited with the scored knotted 2-2.
“The pitching has been outstanding, well advertised and that’s what were getting out of them,” said McKenna.
“We’re trying to not go past 60 pitches with guys at this point,” McKenna added. “So four or five innings is what we’re looking for. He had his curveball going. He got away from his body a little there in that last inning but I still think his stuff has been on point.”
Joel Rodriguez pitched a scoreless fifth for the Bats. Vermont got one run off Sam Drumheller in the sixth after two base hits and a walk.
But the Mountaineers’ 3-2 lead was short-lived.
In the bottom half, Jackson Owen launched a three-run home run that faded the opposite way and snuck over the right field fence in front of the barn to give the Bats a 5-3 lead.
Owen, a junior catcher from Northeast Mississippi, has appeared in all six game thus far and caught five of them. He entered Wednesday with just two hits.
“It feels great, when you feel like you’re not swinging as well as you can it’s nice to get that swing in and do that,” said Owens. “I was just looking for that fastball down and got it.”
Keene tacked on two more in the seventh after an RBI double from Blake DeLamielleure — who also hit a solo home run in the first. He was plated on an RBI single from Ramses Cordova to make it 7-3.
The bullpen shut it down from there.
Drumheller earned the win, going 2.1 innings, striking out three and allowing one run on two hits and a walk.
He gave way to Jordan Kolenda with one out in the eighth. Kolenda, a 6-foot-3 slender right-hander from Kent State with a devastating slider, needed just two warmup pitches before recording the final two outs of the frame.
He allowed a run in the ninth after TJ Williams doubled, advanced on a wild pitch and scored on a fielder’s choice. But Kolenda caught Luke Cantwell looking at a slider to end the game.
“As a catcher, you gotta get used to your guys,” said Owen. “But when they’re dotting their spots like they have been, it makes it a lot easier.”
Tonight’s game against Martha’s Vineyard has been postponned due to impending weather.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.