SWANZEY CETNER — The wind whipped down from Mt. Caesar and may have only added to the fuel behind Monadnock's sails.
And Cam Olivo was firmly at the helm.
Nor Conant or the sharp gusts in Swanzey Center could knock down the Huskies' star senior. The last pitch he saw was the last pitch of the game — and it was gone in a hurry.
A no-doubt, two-run home run that disappeared into the trees beyond left field gave Monadnock a walk-off 10-0 win in five innings over their rivals from Jaffrey.
The win extends Monadnock's state-best winning streak to 27 games.
The home run ended Olivo's day on the mound, as well. He struck out 10 and allowed one hit and one walk through the five-inning complete game. At the plate, he finished 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI.
When he stepped to the dish in the fifth, two innings after ripping a 3-0 fastball into left field, there was a palpable sense among the Monadnock faithful down the first-base line that they could be headed home before the sun started to dip.
"Feels great," said Olivo, who grounded out and struck out in his first two plate appearances. "Just wanted to stay within myself. Those first two at-bats, I got a little big, started pulling my head trying to do things I could do, but shouldn't try to do. I just had to go back, stay grounded and stick with that approach."
"We have to reel him in sometimes," said Monadnock coach Tom Cote. "He's so big and strong . . . we're constantly on him to stay up the middle, keep the eyes down, head down and let his power take care of the rest. At this field, when he steps in the box he looks like he's going to hit one out every time. He's intimidating."
"It played into our cards perfectly there," Cote added. "For it to be a walk-off and end his day on the mound was just a perfect ending."
Monadnock (2-0) broke the game open in the fourth inning, scoring six runs to lead 7-0. Conant (1-1) needed three pitchers to get through the frame.
Freshman Braeden Dion started for the Orioles and pitched admirably for three innings, limiting the Huskies to three hits.
"He started off really strong," said Conant head coach Aric LeClair. "I should have gone with my gut a little bit. He said he was feeling great, but he started to leave the ball up a little bit and that's when the storm started."
Monadnock cashed in their third time through the lineup. The Huskies sent 11 batters to the plate in the fourth, knocking seven base hits — including four doubles.
In the fifth, sophomore Haden Bertolami knocked a two-out single, stole second and was brought home on a single by Jake Hilliard. That set up Olivo's curtain-calling blast.
Olivo, Hilliard, Torin Dubriske, Ben Dean and Ethan Brown all had two hits for the Huskies. Freshman Koby Kidney was 1-for-2 with two RBI, including a sac fly that gave Monadnock it's first run in the second. Hilliard also drove in two runs. Monadnock has scored 20 runs through 10 innings of play
Hunter Schultz had the lone hit for Conant.
"I was pleasantly surprised with the way we hit the ball today," said Cote. "We're still at a point where you're wondering who's gonna hit, who's not gonna hit. The kids stepped up and got the hits when we needed them. . . . If we can stretch that lineup out one through nine, we're going to be tough."
Monadnock travels to face Prospect Mountain on Friday. Conant hosts Mascenic on Friday at 4 p.m.
(0) comments
