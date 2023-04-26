It can often be one inning, or a handful of plays, that can make the difference between a losing record and a winning record or a good team and a great one.
The Keene High baseball team knows that better than most right now. The Blackbirds are on the pendulum between breaking into the upper ranks and and being on the outside looking in.
The Blackbirds have shown they have the pitching to hang with just about any team in Division I, but offense continues to be an issue for head coach Ryan Boden's squad.
A 6-0 loss to Londonderry on Wednesday afternoon is Keene's third straight defeat. It has scored just five runs over that stretch. The lack of run support has made the margin for errors razor thin.
Zak Whitney held Londonderry bats at bay most of the afternoon at Alumni Field. He cruised into the fifth having only allowed one run on two hits and had the Birds in position to potentially steal a win from a top-three team in the standings.
But Whitney plunked the leadoff man and allowed a single to start the inning. Then, Cal Tiani's throw from third on a grounded went past first baseman Joel Beard, scoring two runs. A double and another throwing error — this one from Whitney — scored two more runs. Londonderry plated another run in the inning on a sacrifice fly. Just like that, the Birds were in a hole their bats have not been able to dig out of yet this season.
Keene pitchers have a season earned run average of 3.63, but the Blackbirds are 2-4.
"We have good pitchers who throw good strikes," said Whitney. "We have a good a program here and we feel like we have some of the best arms in the state. We can win these games."
"I gotta admit, it's a little demoralizing because it is like 'dang, we are right there,' " he added. "We can bring this together but we gotta do it as a team and we have to put up runs."
Whitney's day was done after the fifth, he took the loss after allowing six runs — three earned — on four hits and two walks. He struck out two.
He was outdueled by Londonderry's Brady Gillis, who painted the strike zone as bright as the Birds' home orange jerseys. The right hander went the distance and allowed only five hits with eight strikeouts and no walks. He allowed just one extra-base hit, a seventh-inning double to Jack Riendeau.
"He did a good job of keeping the ball low, so we were seeing a lot of ground balls and not those line drives we are looking for," said Boden. "The guys are working at it. They're getting tons of swings in and working hard to make things happen. We're seeing more contact and more hits. We just have to string it together."
Keene scattered its hits, never stringing together more than one in an inning off Gillis. The righty worked ahead most of the afternoon, throwing first-pitch strikes to 20 of the 26 Blackbirds he faced.
"We face good pitching, they’re not going to throw a lot of balls," said Whitney. "And once they get ahead of you, you’re not going to see those fastballs in the zone. We have to go up there with the confidence to get it done like we’re Ken Griffey Jr. or Barry Bonds. You gotta sit on that early fastball and swing the bat."
Whitney was 2-for-3 at the dish. Riendeau also was 2-for-3. Evan Gutkowski had a single for Keene.
Olie Frowein pitched two scoreless relief innings, scattering four hits.
Keene heads into a pivotal week coming out of spring break with four games that could dictate the rest of its season. The Birds travel to Goffstown (5-1) on Monday, then host Timberlane (0-7) and Pinkerton (5-2) on Tuesday and Wednesday. They wrap up the week at Concord (6-2) on Friday.
"We're ready to go," said Boden. "Pitchers are rested and we're good to go and we expect to get ourselves some wins. We got a couple teams in there that we have to beat next week and I think we will."
