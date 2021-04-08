NORTH DARTMOUTH, Mass. — A total of 19 goals and seven different pointer getters led the Keene State women’s lacrosse team to its first victory of the season, 19-5 over the UMass-Dartmouth Corsairs, on Wednesday evening.
Keene State saw five of their seven goal scorers collect more than one goal on the night, of those including Brigid Casey, who recorded her second seven-point effort of the young season. Haile Ratajack netted a career high six goals in the win from Cressy Field.
Although UMass-Dartmouth netted the first goal of the evening, the Owls (1-2, 1-1 LEC) quickly rebounded and buried the next four goals.
Goalkeeper Haley Terva kept the Owls in the contest in the early goings, collecting three free position shot saves.
Casey got the scoring going for the Owls, weaving her way through the Corsairs (0-3, 0-2) defense to find twine. Just over two minutes later, Ratajack gave KSC the 2-1 lead, a lead they never gave up for the rest of the game.
Keene State struck for a four-goal run a bit later in the contest. Freshman Brooke Ellis tallied her first collegiate goal and point of her career to give the Owls the 6-2 lead just over halfway through the first half.
A free position goal from Casey and the fourth tally of the night from Ratajack gave the Owls the early six goal advantage.
With just 23 seconds left in the half, KSC took a 10-3 lead.
The second half brought more of the same for Keene State as senior Ali Daisy opened the scoring just three and a half minutes into the half, and the Owls were in cruise control from there.
Keene State will next travel to Mansfield, Connecticut to take on Eastern Connecticut State on Saturday, April 10 for a 4 p.m. draw control.