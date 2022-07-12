MONTPELIER, Vt. — The Mountaineers have been the best team in the NECBL since week one, and still in week six, Vermont is getting the job done.
Vermont jumped out to a 5-0 lead over the SwampBats after two quick innings and took down Keene, 7-1, Monday in Montpelier, Vt.
Keene threatened a couple times with first and second nobody out in the third inning, yet failed to score.
Keene loaded the bases up in the fourth inning with nobody out, and again failed to score.
Alex Greene pitched out of the bullpen preventing the game from getting out of hand. Greene dealt three flawless innings along with three punch outs.
The SwampBats sole run came in the eighth inning on Carter Mathison’s RBI single.
Both Mathison and Jackson Ross had two hits apiece.
The SwampBats (10-18) have lost four straight and fall 14 games back from Vermont (24-4) in the Northern Division.
Keene has six games in the next five days.
The ‘Bats hit the road to take on Sanford tomorrow at 6:30 p.m. before returning to Alumni Field Wednesday for a doubleheader against Upper Valley, starting at 4:30 p.m.
You can catch the games live on Pure Oldies 104.1 FM and/or the NECBLnetwork.com.
