The SwampBats were playing catch-up all night, but couldn’t string together enough hits to get it done.
The Sanford Mainers continued their hot hitting in a 7-4 win over the Keene SwampBats Thursday at Alumni Field.
It’s the Mainers’ first win over the SwampBats in their sixth matchup of the season. Despite sitting in the bottom of the standings in the Northern Division, the Mainers have put together three wins in a row, scoring 31 runs in the process.
“The plan didn’t change,” said Keene manager Shaun McKenna about Sanford’s offense. “Whatever place they’re in, this is the NECBL. They’re all good players. It’s just that they’re starting to click a little bit.
“We’re still playing good baseball,” McKenna added. “It’s just that we didn’t win today.”
The Mainers were ahead 4-1 by the fourth inning — all four runs coming from the long ball (two two-run homers). Keene tried to inch their way back into the game, but a three-run sixth inning for Sanford put the game away.
“We got beat,” McKenna said. “We just didn’t get it done offensively today.”
Sanford hit three homeruns in the game. Alumni Field, amirite?
“Those are homeruns here. I don’t know if they’re homeruns in centerfield anywhere else,” McKenna said. “Still, you’re playing at the same park. It’s our home field and we didn’t get it done today. Their pitchers had us today for the most part.”
Zach Bushling led the way offensively for the SwampBats, going 2-for-4 with two RBI singles.
Noah Martinez hit his fifth homerun of the season — a no-doubter over the rightfield barn — in the fifth inning to bring the SwampBats within a run, 4-3.
Yes, over the rightfield barn. The homerun went an estimated 389 feet.
But the big sixth inning for Sanford helped them pull away once again.
Omar Daniels also recorded an RBI to start the scoring in the second inning — his first RBI as a SwampBat.
All four of Keene’s runs came with two outs in the inning.
“It’s cool to do, but I like the runs that come in bunches before two outs,” McKenna said. “Any coach does. But it’s definitely cool to get two-out hitting, two-out runs. If we put a couple in there before [two outs], it’s a different game.”
Keene’s best opportunity to spark a comeback came in the seventh inning when they had two runners on base with one out. But two strikeouts from Sanford reliever Trevor LaBonte, who picked up the win, ended the threat.
Cole Stallings pitched 3.1 innings, giving up four earned runs on three hits and struck out three.
Stallings had to leave in the middle of an at-bat in the fourth inning because of a cramp.
“For the most part, Stallings pitched well,” McKenna said. “He just had to fight through that cramp and he left a couple pitches up. You can’t do that here.”
Joel Rodriguez threw the next two innings, getting through the first five batters — helped out by a double play — before giving up three consecutive hits in the sixth — a homerun and two singles — then walked the next batter then gave up an RBI single and the Mainers had a 6-3 lead.
Adam Grintz finished off the sixth. He gave up a run, which was credited to Rodriguez, then pitched a scoreless seventh and eighth.
Bryce Hellgeth pitched the ninth, retiring the Mainers in order with two strikeouts, to keep the deficit at three, but the SwampBats couldn’t get any across in the bottom half.
“Move on to the next day,” McKenna said. “[Friday] is a big game, really big game. We just have to get back at it. Wipe out today.”
The SwampBats (20-12) next travel to face off against the Upper Valley Nighthawks (20-14) Friday at 6 p.m. Jake Berry will get the start against the Nighthawks.
“We’ve had some really good games with [Upper Valley],” McKenna said. “Those are the fun games. Obviously, you’d like to have 14 runs and put it on cruise control, but this isn’t the time of year for that. We’ll see how it goes [Friday].
“The message is, come ready to play,” McKenna said.
Keene has a one-game lead in the Northern Division over the Nighthawks with about a week and a half left in the regular season. A win puts the SwampBats two games ahead in the division and would give Keene the regular season series. With a loss, the division — and the regular season series — will be all tied up.
Regular season series is the first tiebreaker when it comes to seeding.