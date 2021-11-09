Welcome to the big show, Octavio Brito.
The 6-foot-4 freshman guard fit right into the starting lineup in his first collegiate game, helping propel the Keene State men’s basketball team to a season-opening, 85-60, win over Colby-Sawyer Tuesday at Spaulding Gym.
Brito finished with 15 points on 6-for-9 shooting (3-for-5 from beyond the arc) in just 20 minutes of action and was a spark defensively for the Owls.
“I felt good,” Brito said. “My teammates trusted me. I know what I can do, they know what they can do. We put it all together and magic happens.”
The impressive start to his career complemented the returners who also played well in the season opener.
Junior Jeff Hunter picked up right where he left off last season and recorded a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds.
“I was just trying to make the winning play every single time,” Hunter said. “I just wanted to play hard. I’m just doing whatever it takes to win.
“I’ll accidentally end up with a double-double,” he added. “I’m cool with that, but I’d rather just end up with the win and get ready for practice tomorrow.”
Senior Jeric Cichon had a double-double of his own, scoring 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Sophomore Mason Jean Baptiste scored a game-high 18 points, including four 3-pointers.
“Our focus was on doing what the team needs you to do,” said head coach Ryan Cain. “There was a lot that I think we can work on, but overall, very happy with how hard we played and how unselfish we were offensively. Those are two things we talk a lot about.”
As a team, the Owls out-rebounded Colby-Sawyer 44-28, leading to 13 second-chance points.
Keene State outscored Colby-Sawyer, 46-14, in the paint, even without big man James Anozie in the lineup on Tuesday.
Freshman guard Ryan Donahue made his presence known in 15 minutes of action, coming up with two steals and contributing to the physical man-to-man defense, making aggressive plays to keep the team and crowd energized throughout the night.
“We have a lot of really good young players that compete really hard,” Cain said. “The moment doesn’t seem too big for them. They’re not worried about how they score and how they look, they’re worried about how they can help the team. Hopefully they’ll keep getting better every day.”
“The freshmen and the transfers are awesome,” Hunter said. “I think we have the right pieces. If we can stick together and play hard together, then I think we have a chance to be really good this year.”
Brito’s first five career collegiate points came during an electrifying 30-second stretch early in the first half.
He hit a three-pointer about five minutes into the game, then stole the ball back right away which led to a breakaway dunk to liven up the Spaulding Gym crowd and give the Owls a 10-8 lead.
“The dunk was crazy,” Brito said. “Loved the energy. Loved it. I missed this.”
The sequence set the tone for the rest of the night, and about five minutes later, the Owls went on a 14-0 run to help balloon their lead to 42-25 by halftime.
Colby-Sawyer caught fire from the three-point line at the start of the second half and cut the deficit to 46-38, before Brito hit back-to-back three pointers to stop the bleeding and put the Owls well on their way to the season-opening win.
Midway through the second half, Nate Siow and Hunter connected for an alley-oop to put the Owls ahead 65-47 and send the fans at Spaulding Gym into a frenzy.
“The environment was awesome today,” Hunter said. “We expected a good showing, and it was even better than we thought. Everybody was excited to see us play, so hopefully they keep coming out. We feed off that energy. It’s really helpful.”
Tuesday marked the first time to two years that fans were allowed to attend games at Spaulding Gym. No fans were allowed in the gym last season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“To have this kind of turnout is awesome,” Cain said. “We have a fun brand of basketball, and these guys play the right way, so I’m glad we had as many people come out today as we did. It’s fun to watch and I know our guys appreciate every single person that came to the gym and helped us create this kind of environment.”
Keene State next hosts Fitchburg State Saturday at 2 p.m.