For some local basketball team teams, the first two weeks of the high school season have gone exactly as planned.
For others, not so much.
Either way, there’s still lots of time for things to shift around — for better or for worse — but here are five early-season observations as we dive into the holiday break:
Conant, Fall Mtn. girls haven’t missed a beat
Maybe some people will chalk this up as a surprise considering the amount of talent each of these teams lost during the offseason. Conant lost two-time Division III Player of the Year Elizabeth Gonyea while Fall Mountain lost Sophie Bardis, Morgan Beauregard, Erin Brady and Shea Pickering — all enormous parts of the recent success that the Wildcats have seen.
But when you look at the talent each of these teams return from last year, this one isn’t much of a shocker.
Conant brings back juniors Brynn Rautiola and Emma Tenters — who have both been on a tear to start the season — as well as seniors Mylie Aho and Teagan Kirby.
Fall Mountain brings back seniors Avery Stewart and Makenna Grillone, while classmates Nora Dunnigan and Emilee Peck are back on the court after sitting out last season. Not to mention a new crop of freshmen that have already seen impactful minutes and will likely continue to do so as the season progresses.
Both teams have started the year 4-0, Conant winning each game by an average margin of 44 points and Fall Mountain winning by an average margin of 36 points.
The teams meet in Jaffrey on Jan. 18 in a rematch of last year’s Division III title game. Circle that one on your calendar.
MRHS boys are finding their identity
After starting the year with a tough loss to Gilford, the Monadnock boys team (2-2) has shown grit, picking up its first win of the season against Conant before having its next game against Hillsboro-Deering postponed.
Even in the team’s loss to Kearsarge — one of the toughest teams in Division III — the Huskies fought hard and kept it at a one-possession game until the final minute when they were forced to foul and Kearsarge put the game away.
Defense has been the name of the game for the Huskies so far this year. They showed it against Kearsarge and they showed it again against Conant and yet again against Mascenic, with guys like Anthony Poanessa and Connor Branon making their presence known.
We’re seeing other guys stepping up as well, with Kevin Putnam and Gabe Hill finding their groove on the court.
Putnam, by the way, just scored a career-high 30 points in the Huskies’ win over Mascenic on Wednesday.
Monadnock coach Jim Hill has been harping on this team’s chemistry since the preseason, which the team has been building on since the first game.
The Huskies are certainly on an upwards trajectory since that season-opening loss, now we’ll wait and see how high the ceiling for this team really is.
Conant boys still working on its offense
The Conant boys came into the year ranked No. 5 in nhsportspage.com’s preseason top-10 ranking, but don’t look it through the first two weeks of the season.
With losses against Mascenic, Monadnock, Mascoma Valley and Hopkinton, the Orioles (1-4) are only averaging 35 points per game through the first five games.
Conant has yet to crack 40 points since scoring 56 points in an impressive season-opening win over Somersworth, stumbling through its last four games heading into the holiday weekend.
On the flip side, the Orioles have held their opponents to under 45 points in all but one game this year. That says the Conant defense is ok. Which means the offense is the problem.
Conant has three strong seniors in Garrett Somero, Malique Motuzas and Jacson Cross, but will live or die by sophomores Manny Hodgson, Jordan Nagle and Lane LeClair.
Not to mention freshmen Jared Nagle and Ben Sawyer who have already seen significant minutes.
Confidence is key for this young Orioles team to get the offense going, said Conant coach Eric Saucier.
“First we have to work on our confidence,” said Saucier after Conant’s loss to Monadnock on Dec. 17. “Like I said in the locker room, when [Monadnock senior] Connor Branon catches the basketball, he’s ready to shoot it every time. He knows he’s a good shooter. For us right now, it’s about having the confidence with each guys that’s on the floor.”
And that’ll surely come with time, which the Orioles have. Just two weeks into the season, there’s plenty of basketball to be played and plenty of room to grow.
Despite coaching change, ConVal boys still relevant in D-II
Yes, ConVal made a coaching change this past year. No, it has not slowed anything down for the Cougars.
First-year head coach Jason Starr spent the last three years as an assistant coach with the program, so he knows the system and the players, a luxury not many first-year head coaches have.
“It’s been a really smooth transition,” Starr said.
And that’s shown on the court early on.
Owen Michaels, Christian Buffum, Austin Knight, Joe Gutwein and Owen McGuire have all been balling out as ConVal is 3-0, averaging just over 65 points per game.
Starr said he feels that he has four or five different players that have All-State potential this year.
“We can score,” he said.
Defense has been a key factor early on as well for the Cougars, thanks to Buffum and Knight.
“[Buffum] took the next level on both ends,” Starr said. “He’s been playing really well for us.
“[Austin] has been great,” Starr added. “He plays really tough-nosed defense.”
So what’s the ceiling for this team? Only time will tell, but it’s looking like the sky’s the limit for this group early on.
Monadnock girls back in the mix
Despite Conant and Fall Mountain taking much of the attention in Division III girls basketball early on, the Monadnock girls have quietly put together a nice start to the season, sitting at 3-2, with both of their losses coming against preseason top-four teams (Kearsarge, Conant).
The Huskies are riding on their defense, something first-year head coach Bobby Fortes has been working on since Day 1, and when their offense comes to play, they’ve got some shooters.
Seniors Grace Furze and Grace LeClair have seen their successes on both ends of the court all year long, but with the emergence of younger stars like junior Mea Carroll-Clough and freshmen Bailee Soucia and Cainen Avery in the last two games, the Huskies have certainly showed they can compete.
After playing Newport and Campbell the start the new year, Monadnock visits Fall Mountain on Jan. 10 for a test against Avery Stewart and the undefeated Wildcats. There, the Huskies will have a chance to officially put themselves back into thick of things in the D-III standings.