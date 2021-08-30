WINCHESTER — Tommy O’Sullivan won the crown, Justin Beecher earned the belt, and Gordon Farnum, with his 10th win of the season, went where only five others have gone in 50 years at Monadnock Speedway.
And, oh yes, Young Gun Dominick Stafford took his first career victory lap in a wire-to-wire win in Saturday’s novice feature race at the high-banked quarter-mile.
O’Sullivan stayed perfect on the summer with his fifth Street Stock victory in five 2021 runs, leading Beecher under the checkers in Saturday’s 50-lap dual-title Street Stock main event.
