FORT WORTH, Texas — The Northern Lights Rebels cheer team, based in Keene, earned a paid bid to the All-Star Worlds competition last weekend at the Gold Rush Championship in Fort Worth, Texas.
The Rebels — made up of students from Keene, Monadnock and Souhegan school districts — earned a division championship after the two-day competition against 200-plus other teams.
They are one of four teams that earned a golden buzzer, giving the team an automatic bid to All-Star Worlds which will be held in Florida this upcoming April.
Rebels team roster:
Lilly Adams
Chloe Anderson
Anna Greene
Hannah Hopkins
Sydney Leventry
Emmalee Moore
Stella Parenteau
Lila Pelkey
Briar Primrose
Kingslee Primrose
Morgan Shaw
McKena Whitney
Noah Wunschel