Top row: Morgan Shaw, Sydney Leventry, McKena Whitney, Lila Pelkey, Lilly Adams, Noah Wunschel

Bottom row: Stella Parenteau, Chloe Anderson, Anna Greene, Briar Primrose, Hannah Hopkins, Emmalee Moore, Kingslee Primrose

 Courtesy

FORT WORTH, Texas — The Northern Lights Rebels cheer team, based in Keene, earned a paid bid to the All-Star Worlds competition last weekend at the Gold Rush Championship in Fort Worth, Texas.

The Rebels — made up of students from Keene, Monadnock and Souhegan school districts — earned a division championship after the two-day competition against 200-plus other teams.

They are one of four teams that earned a golden buzzer, giving the team an automatic bid to All-Star Worlds which will be held in Florida this upcoming April.

Rebels team roster:

Lilly Adams

Chloe Anderson

Anna Greene

Hannah Hopkins

Sydney Leventry

Emmalee Moore

Stella Parenteau

Lila Pelkey

Briar Primrose

Kingslee Primrose

Morgan Shaw

McKena Whitney

Noah Wunschel

