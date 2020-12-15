MANSFIELD, Mass. — On Tuesday, the Northeast-10 Conference Council of Presidents voted to cancel formal regular season and championship competition in the conference's seven winter sports, according to a statement by the conference. The decision comes as COVID-19 cases in the region continue to rise.
All of Franklin Pierce athletics will be impacted by the decision, including both men and women's basketball, indoor track & field and swimming & diving as well as men's ice hockey.
Though women’s ice hockey does not compete in the NE10, the New England Women’s Hockey Alliance season will be affected as well. NE10 members who also compete in the NWHA have agreed not to participate in a conference schedule and will make scheduling decisions at an institutional level, according to a statement from Franklin Pierce.
“In a year full of difficult decisions, this is yet another excruciating one and it is predicated on the continuation of our prioritizing the health and well-being of our student-athletes, our campus population and our local community,” said Dr. Kim Mooney, Franklin Pierce President and chair of the NE10 Council of Presidents in a statement. “I would like to express how sorry I am to all of the affected student-athletes across the league. At Franklin Pierce, like all NE10 institutions, our teams are a great source of community pride and engagement. I look forward to the day we can safely see them in action again.”
“While I continue to hold hope we will see them compete this winter, for now my heart goes out to all of our affected winter-sport student-athletes,” added Rachel Burleson, Director of Athletics at Franklin Pierce, in the statement. “We can finally see the light at the end of the tunnel of this pandemic, but we cannot allow ourselves to be complacent. We can only return our teams to competition when we can ensure their continued health and safety.”
From the NE10 statement: "While the Council has elected to cancel formal NE10 winter competition and championships in 2021, each NE10 member institution shall retain the autonomy to determine if it will engage in independent athletic contests this winter. Team activities, practice and training opportunities and contests against outside competition will be determined and defined by each member institution but shall adhere to NCAA policies and state public health regulations.
"The Council of Presidents and the entire NE10 community continue to work extensively in its prioritization of health and safety in its decision-making process in determining a return to competition. The Conference remains committed to supporting a return to play for NE10 competition in its 10 spring sports, whose 2020 seasons were canceled at the outset of the pandemic. No decision has yet been made regarding the resumption of fall sports. A determination will be made in January."