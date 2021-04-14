MANSFIELD, Conn. — Carley Stoker and Brooke Matyasovsky each pitched complete game shutouts, with Stoker not allowing any hits in five innings in the opener, as unbeaten and seventh-ranked Eastern Connecticut State University downed the Keene State College softball team by scores of 9-0 (5 innings) and 5-0 in a pair of non-conference games Tuesday afternoon at Clyde Washburne Field.
The Owls (1-7) could not find any offense in the opener and the Warriors (18-0) put up three runs in the second and five more in the fourth, eventually posting a 9-0, five-inning win.
ECSU filled the bases on just one hit in their first trip to the plate, but KSC starter Alexis Blanchette got out of the jam, inducing a pop out and a fielder’s choice grounder.
However, a pair of free passes in the second eventually led to runs. A wild pitch scored a third run as KSC found themselves down 3-0.
Eastern then piled on with five more on five hits in the fourth as the deficit became insurmountable.
Blanchette (0-2) went three-plus innings for Keene State and took the loss in game one.
In game two, Keene State starter Olivia Albert built off her last solid outing with another on Tuesday, allowing just two earned runs and five hits in six innings, but the Owls eventually fell 5-0 despite keeping Eastern to their second fewest number of hits in a game this season.
The Warriors scored in the opening three frames to quickly put the Owls in a 4-0 hole. That wound up being enough.
The schedule does not lighten up from here, as the Owls next face the University of Southern Maine (16-1, 6-0 LEC) this weekend. KSC will first travel to Gorham for two conference games beginning at 2 p.m. on Saturday before the Huskies visit Keene on Sunday at 1 p.m. for rescheduled contests that do not count toward the league standings.